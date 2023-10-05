The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Sturt Street Cold Rock collision driver pleads guilty

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A girl hit by a car at a busy Sturt Street intersection has told a court of the ongoing impact to her life after a peak-hour crash that injured three pre-teen girls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.