A girl hit by a car at a busy Sturt Street intersection has told a court of the ongoing impact to her life after a peak-hour crash that injured three pre-teen girls.
She said she no longer feels safe going for walks around her neighbourhood, has anxiety and sleeping problems.
A 64-year-old man pleaded guilty to a single charge in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 5, after the crash on January 20, 2023.
The man was driving his Toyota Camry on Sturt Street about 5.07pm and had stopped to park before his car was hit from behind. The impact caused the man's car to mount the gutter and head up onto the footpath.
In what the defence counsel called a "terrifying ordeal", the car hit tables and chairs on the footpath at the Cold Rock Ice Creamery and the car collected three girls who were at the front of the shop.
The car continued more than 20 metres towards the Sturt Street and Grenville Street intersection before the girls were flung from the car.
The car then continued before crashing into a bollard.
During a police interview at the scene, the accused claimed the brakes had failed after being rear-ended.
The girls received cuts from the ordeal with one needing to be admitted overnight to the Ballarat Base Hospital. She required crutches for several weeks due to a knee injury.
Victim impact statements from two of the three girls were read to the court. The girls were present along with support from family members.
The impact statements revealed the young girls faced ongoing emotional impact from the incident.
One victim also said because of the interruptions to her schooling due to therapy and missed classes, her grades had been impacted.
"I didn't know just going to get ice-cream would end in a life-threatening situation," she wrote in her statement.
A second victim wrote about how the emotional impact had worn on her.
She often had fits of anger and sadness, she often had painful nights from her cuts after the collision.
The victim wrote how she often gets triggered by sounds like tyres screeching and the sounds of sirens.
"I remember the extreme confusion and fear when I hear sirens," she said in the statement.
The victim said she spent "many nights crying in constant worry something very bad would happen".
Defence counsel said the accused was "disorientated" after the crash, causing him to veer the car away from the building and "unfortunately" into the footpath.
The Thomastown man was given a 12 month good behaviour bond and must complete a safe driver program.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.