The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

Ballarat Cricket Association Round 1 preview

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 5 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Ballarat Cricket Association can sit back this weekend knowing it got the opening weekend's First XI draw spot on with a series of one-day contests that look - on paper at least - to be as evenly matched as you could hope for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.