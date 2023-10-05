THE Ballarat Cricket Association can sit back this weekend knowing it got the opening weekend's First XI draw spot on with a series of one-day contests that look - on paper at least - to be as evenly matched as you could hope for.
And the feature at White Flat Oval will pit two sides very much used to winning, and coming off disappointing finishes last season, front and centre.
Golden Point meets Darley in a replay of the 2022 decider. On that weekend it was the Pointees who took home the major prize, but a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. Let's just hope that some of that water hasn't settled on the outfield this week.
Both would have been disappointed with their exits last year, with Golden Point missing the finals entirely while Darley fell to eventual premiers East Ballarat in the semi-final.
While both teams will look similar to last year on the field, the off-field has taken on a big change with Steve Ford taking on the head coaching role for the first time at Golden Point, while Darley star batter Dilan Chandima will also add coach to his CV, leading his team for the first time.
While it will be far from terminal for whoever goes down in this match, the team that wins will have a great leg-up into the season.
Reigning title-holder East Ballarat will get its season under way against the one-day specialists in Napoleons-Sebastopol.
For the past six months the Dragons would have been smarting over their unceremonious exit from the finals after East took their place, defeating them in the final round of the season.
But back to the one-day format should suit the Naps-Sebas line-up, with the team unbeaten in last season's one-day matches.
East took a while to get rolling last year, only hitting form late in the season, while Naps-Sebas look to have the early season desire and could cause a boilover of sorts here.
This weekend also marks the first ever appearance of Bacchus Marsh in the top grade, and what an initiation it has been given, up against the all-powerful Wendouree combination.
This game will be great chance to see how the newest team in the competition goes against one of the best going around. The one-day format should help the home side in that it will give it more freedom to play its shots. For Wendouree, it will be a tough road-trip first up, but if ever a team is equipped for the unknown it is the Red Caps.
In a quirk of all games being on hard pitches, Buninyong will have to travel to Brown Hill to play its home match, against Brown Hill.
Both teams showed glimpses at times last season and both would see this as a great opportunity to get an early win on the board. Brown Hill was strong early last season before the wheels fell off after Christmas and should start as slight favourites.
The final clash sees Mount Clear travel to Alfredton No. 2 to face Ballarat-Redan. Just where the Two Swords are at will become clearer here. Mount Clear deserves to start favourite, but anything can happen in the opening round.
East Ballarat v Napoleons-Sebastopol @ Dunnstown
EAST BALLARAT - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Hayden Walters
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL - Tarkyn Balzan, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Jack Goossens, Harry Peirson, Dylan Price, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott (c), Mayank Sharma, Dylan York
Mount Clear v Ballarat-Redan @ Alfredton No. 2
MOUNT CLEAR - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Tom Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Hugh McGregor, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen
BALLARAT-REDAN - Matthew Aikman, Simon Allan, Chris Egan (c), Riley Fisher, Jayden Hayes, Michael Hayes, Robert Hind, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding
Golden Point v Darley @ White Flat Oval
GOLDEN POINT - Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua Pegg (c), Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White, Joshua White
DARLEY - No team submitted
Bacchus Marsh v Wendouree @ Maddingley Park
BACCHUS MARSH - No team submitted
WENDOUREE - Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Tom Godson, Heath Pyke (c), Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood
Buninyong v Brown Hill @ Brown Hill Reserve
BUNINYONG - Harrison Bond (c), Brad Byrnes, Fletcher Downs, Campbell Palmer, Hudson Palmer, Prabath Ranaweera koralalage, Mitchell Tierney, Naditha Tissera
BROWN HILL - Nick Cochrane, Kento Dobell, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan (c), Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas, Byron Wynd
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.