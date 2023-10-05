It's been a soggy start to a 1266 kilometre journey for Ballarat North runner Troy Brown.
The teacher is running 30 marathons in 30 days to honour the memory of his mother who died of cancer on October 1, 2021, as well as his father who died after a stroke on October 30, 2014.
Look out for his distinctive running gear at Lake Wendouree across the month of October because he is also collecting donations for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and the Stroke Foundation.
"I feel good. It's all going pretty well so far. Even the repetitiveness of doing the seven laps of the lake every day is not an issue," Mr Brown said.
"There are people along the way who have noticed me and we're having some great chats.
"One person on Wednesday said he had read about the 30 marathons in the paper and wished me luck.
"Another said I was an inspiration to them."
Mr Brown is wearing a running top with the names of the two charities and a calendar on the back.
Each day he crosses off another 'marathon effort'.
"I've raised about $3000 so far - and roughly an equal amount for both charities," he said.
"A few people have also offered cash donations along the run."
So was it hard to get up on day one - the morning after the AFL Grand Final - and the start of daylight saving?
"It wasn't too bad. You know it's coming up so you're prepared for it," he said.
"For me, it's all about getting ready the day before - basically anything I can do to make life easier."
Mr Brown generally hits the Steve Moneghetti track around 8am.
"Most of the time so far I've been running the seven laps, although I went a bit slower on the day it was really rainy," he said.
"Some people have also walked with me. Sometimes I slow down for a while at the 5km mark.
"I'm just mixing it up a bit."
If all goes well by the time the 30th marathon is completed at the end of the month, the fleet-footed teacher will have run and walked the equivalent distance from Ballarat to Lightning Ridge, NSW.
