The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Lake Wendouree walkers stop to thank inspiring marathon runner Troy Brown

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 5 2023 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a soggy start to a 1266 kilometre journey for Ballarat North runner Troy Brown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.