The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Haymes and TIACS partner for 'T-shirt Thursday' to raise money for mental health

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in Ballarat may see an increase in white t-shirts on the street, as Haymes Paint Shop team up with This Is A Conversation Starter [TIACS] to raise awareness for tradies' mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.