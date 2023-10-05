People in Ballarat may see an increase in white t-shirts on the street, as Haymes Paint Shop team up with This Is A Conversation Starter [TIACS] to raise awareness for tradies' mental health.
During October, Haymes will be selling $5 tops as part of 'T-shirt Thursday', where all money raised will go to not-for-profit TIACS to fund additional mental health services.
TIACS is a mental health counselling service for tradies, truckies and blue collar workers.
The organisation was founded in 2015 by former labourers Ed Ross and Dan Allen, after a friend died by suicide.
They then set up the organisation, after finding it was difficult for many tradies to access mental health support owing to costs, the need for referrals and distant locations.
Haymes Paint Shops general manager David McCormack said men working in blue collar industries often found it difficult to reach out when they needed help.
Because of this, Mr McCormack said it was important to support TIACS who are eroding the stigma around mental health conversations.
"It's probably one of the last areas that the stigma of mental health started to decrease," he said.
"I think the way the guys [at TIACS] approach it [mental health] in a really humble way, but with a bit of humour, makes it a bit more accessible."
Mr McCormack said it was particularly important for painters - who often work alone - to have an easily accessible service where they can talk to someone.
"Sometimes [painters work] in a lot of isolation, sometimes that's in new estates, sometimes working by themselves," he said.
Because many still find it hard to seek support, Mr McCormack said 'T-shirt Thursday' was about creating awareness of services as well as raising money for TIAC.
"I think it's absolutely picking up momentum, but obviously we're keen to stay involved so that we can continue to support and help TIACS broaden the message and get it out to the people that need it," he said.
"The ability to actually know that their service is there, and at least just be able to have that initial conversation is as important as anything."
This will be the second time Haymes have participated in the initiative, after Mr McCormack estimated they sold about 210,000 shirts across stores in 2022.
McCormack urged the entire community to get behind the initiative by visiting Haymes Paint Shop to buy a t-shirt or make a donation.
'T-shirt Thursday' launched on October 5, 2023, and will run until the end of the month.
In a statement, TIACS co-founder Dan Allen said the profits from the t-shirts would go to funding counselling support.
"We'd love everyone to buy an awesome t-shirt and help us continue supporting tradies and their loved ones," he said.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
