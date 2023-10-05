Ballarat's newest home designs are focusing on sustainability, with some helping to save up to 45 per cent on energy bills.
A new display village at Ballarat's largest master planned community, Lucas, showcases 31 houses from 19 builders.
Integra director Nick Grylewicz said the Ballarat property development company promoted a new display village within Lucas every two years to showcase the latest home designs and innovations with Victoria's premier builders.
He said there were always innovations to make homes more sustainable and cheaper to run.
"These DVs (Display Villages) allow for builders and developers to feature the latest in home design and sustainability initiatives which incorporate rainwater harvesting systems, greener infrastructure with solar and home automation and soon will showcase 100 per cent electrical designs," Mr Grylewicz said.
"Some of these new homes are promoting a seven-plus NatHERS (Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme) energy rating, helping save up to 45 per cent on energy bills."
Other features in new homes include larger living zones incorporating kitchen, dining and living, retreats in bedrooms and curved walls.
The Blomeley Drive display village infrastructure has been in place for more than 12 months and took the builders about nine months to complete the houses.
Mr Grylewicz estimated Lucas would be home to about 3500 families upon completion.
"Lucas has been the fastest selling and the most popular residential community 10 years in a row. We are receiving enquiries regarding land and housing developments on a daily basis," he said.
"Demand is still strong, building is part of the real estate journey for many, the beauty of the display village is for our partner builders to showcase the latest interior designs, contemporary layouts that suit today's lifestyles."
With dozens of Victorian builders to have collapsed in 2023, including Ballarat's Bond Homes and Harmac Homes, Integra has confidence in its partnered builders.
They include Boutique Homes, Metricon, McMaster, Vish Homes, Langdon, BCM Homes and Twomey Homes.
"We partner with Victoria's most trusted premier builders, they are locally owned and operated and employ locals throughout Lucas and the Ballarat region," Mr Grylewicz said.
"We're confident in our partners and we will continue to support their business."
Integra's projects at Lucas include the UFS integrated medical centre, future Loreto College campus extension, more childcare centres, early parenting centre, commercial builds and Ingenia community.
The Lucas display village grand opening, a free event, will be held on Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Blomeley Drive will be closed to vehicles from 9am to 5.30pm.
