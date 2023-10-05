The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Integra Blomeley Drive Lucas display village set for grand opening 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
October 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's newest home designs are focusing on sustainability, with some helping to save up to 45 per cent on energy bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.