After a false start to the season on Tuesday with the almost traditional wash-out of games, Saturday's forecast looks much better in terms of getting a start in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region season.
And it's a grand final rematch that highlights the opening round of the season with Victoria playing host to BMS in the match of the round.
Victoria was the runaway winner of last season's pennant and the team looks just as strong on paper again this year.
The likes of Haig Varcoe, Noel Verlinden, Craig Ford and Wayne Lynch are all back in their customary roles as skippers, leading teams chock full of experience and class. It gives Victoria the right to go into the new season as favourites to retain their title won in a canter last season.
BMS will be keen to get into the contest early in the season and to see how its line-up will stack up in the opening round against the toughest of opponents.
Michael Storey, Ryan Bedggood, Philip Clamp and David Berry will skipper its four teams in the opening round. There's plenty of experience there and if ever a team could cause an upset, this is definitely the one.
Victoria with the home greens deserve to start favourite in this one as it looks to keep its winning run going into another season.
While one clash sees a grand final re-match from last season, another features the two combatants from the previous year, with Webbcona playing host to Sebastopol.
Both teams would have been a little disappointed not to make it to the big dance last season and both will be keen to get the new season underway with a win.
These two sides are two of the great rivals of the BHBR and both will expect to put on a show to start the season. The contest could go right down to the final ends and it would take a brave tipster to choose one over the other.
IN OTHER NEWS
City Oval return to the top division and would be thrilled to get an opening round home games against Learmonth.
With the return of promotion and relegation into the competition, City Oval has richly deserved its chance to be part of the top grade.
The clash against Learmonth will give it a great guide as to where it sits. Dominant form in Division 2 is one thing, but can that be replicated in Division 1?
Learmonth should provide a stern first-up test. It's the type of clubs the outer-Ballarat clubs have relished in recent seasons, particularly early in the season. But with the home greens, you have to lean towards City Oval in a close contest.
Ballarat will be looking to build on its impressive campaign last season when it plays host to Linton. Ballarat was the big improver last season and would consider itself among the big teams in the chase for this year's title.
Can Linton show the gains it has made in the off-season in the opening round. At this stage, you have to favour the home greens and Ballarat.
The other clash sees Creswick and Mount Xavier do battle in what is becoming an opening round tradition. Last season, it was Mount Xavier who took the honours. Expect a tight contest.
Webbcona v Sebastopol
Victoria v BMS
Creswick v Mount Xavier
Ballarat v LInton
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.