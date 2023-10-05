East Ballarat townhouse makes a bold statement

A steel stringer staircase is the first feature you'll encounter in this architectural masterpiece, and it sets the tone for the entire house, which is a bold statement in elegance and style.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area is a harmonious space that encourages family gatherings and entertaining, while the kitchen is a culinary delight, equipped with a 900mm gas cooktop and oven, dishwasher and walk-in butler's pantry.
Premium Caesarstone adorns the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry, with engineered timber flooring, quality carpets and tasteful tiling throughout.
The townhouse has double glazing throughout and a stunning west-facing courtyard lets an abundance of natural light engulf the home.
Enjoy year-round comfort with reverse cycle cooling and ducted heating throughout the home.
The generously-sized main bedroom has an ensuite, while the main bathroom is a spa-like oasis, with a shower and freestanding bath. Downstairs is a powder room for guests' convenience.
Three additional bedrooms all have built-in robes, and for those working or studying from home, a dedicated study nook provides a quiet and productive space.
An additional living area upstairs allows for versatility, and a walk-in linen storage area and an under-stair coat cupboard keep your home organised.
The first floor wrap-around balcony takes in sweeping views, while an enclosed rear yard provides low maintenance living and includes a fold-out clothesline.
Vehicles can be securely parked in the double lock-up garage, which has a remote-controlled door and internal access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.