The Courier
10/11 Caselli Street, Ballarat East | The gem you've been waiting for

By Feature Property
October 5 2023 - 4:30pm
East Ballarat townhouse makes a bold statement
East Ballarat townhouse makes a bold statement
  • 10/11 Caselli Street, Ballarat East
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $785,000 - $845,000
  • Agency: Integra Group
  • Agent: Jamie Gepp 0459 201 710
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am to 11.30am

A steel stringer staircase is the first feature you'll encounter in this architectural masterpiece, and it sets the tone for the entire house, which is a bold statement in elegance and style.

