Ballarat's arts community have paid tribute to one of their own, after the shock news of her death this week.
Jacqueline Dark died aged 55 on Tuesday October 3. She leaves behind her 11-year-old son, Xander.
Dark was a renowned opera singer who started her performing career in the musical community in Ballarat.
Principal Conductor in Residence at the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Benjamin Northey worked with Dark over their careers. they first met while working on productions with Ballarat Light Opera Company and Lyric Theatre.
"I remember playing in the pit orchestras for The Sound of Music and she was on stage as one of the von Trapp children," Northey said.
"We always used to talk about our time in Ballarat."
The award winning mezzo-soprano went on to perform in The Sound of Music professionally in 2016.
"She was incredibly talented," Northey said.
"It wasn't a surprise that she made Mother Superior such a defining role for herself."
Northey said the news of Dark's death was quite a shock, even though they knew she had been battling cancer.
"The last we'd heard was that she was doing well in that fight," he said.
"Things took a turn for the worse very suddenly last week, so I was very shocked by the news."
"She'd been performing up until a couple of weeks ago."
Dark was diagnosed in 2022 and told The Courier earlier this year the experience taught her a lot about herself and the people around her.
These experiences following major surgery and gruelling chemotherapy were the inspiration for her show Songs My Friends Taught Me.
"Life was normal, I had a great year lined up last year, probably by best year professionally with some incredible work ... then literally overnight we discovered a tumour," she said at the time.
"Within a week I was in hospital having major surgery. I spent three weeks in hospital then went straight into chemo."
Northey said Dark would be remembered as a fun, warm and very talented person.
"She was very authentic; there was no pretension with Jacqui. It was just heart on her sleeve - what you see is what you get."
Over the years Northey and Dark worked on a number of projects together with opera companies around Australia.
Northey said Ballarat was an amazing training ground, which launched them into their careers.
"It's hugely important, it was such a fertile training ground for musicians."
"She was one of those people who you just can't believe she has gone, it was too soon."
