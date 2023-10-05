Renovated Lake Wendouree home is all class

Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
Flaunting fine features from the art deco era and conveniently located, this exquisitely renovated home effortlessly marries the charm of the past with the convenience of modern living.
"It's not a cookie-cutter family home," says selling agent Don Hanlon, describing it as a property for a more discerning buyer, possibly someone looking to downsize, or with aspirations for high quality.
"The location is supreme," Don adds. "I think anything just off Lake Wendouree is more appealing... it's a quieter little cul-de-sac, with the North Gardens around the corner. It's a pocket a lot of people wouldn't know was there."
A delicate fusion of the classic and contemporary, this home has been meticulously designed with an unwavering commitment to quality.
The house has been treated to quality window furnishings and luxurious floor coverings which extend throughout.
The open-plan layout represents a labour of love, where no expense has been spared in crafting a space that exudes timeless elegance.
Boasting three bedrooms, including a main with an ensuite and walk-in robe, there's also a well-appointed family bathroom, a second living area and a study, making the home spacious and functional.
The modern kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, complete with a walk-in pantry, sleek stone benchtops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.
The generously-sized dining and living area ensures there is ample space to entertain family and friends.
For those with a passion for the outdoors, the lush garden surrounding this house is nothing short of enchanting.
As the warmer months approach, the inviting pergola and beautiful landscaping around the inground pool beckon for relaxation and enjoyment.
When it comes to climate control, ducted gas central heating and refrigerated cooling provide year-round comfort, while a 10kw solar system keeps utility bills in check.
The extensive list of features also includes a cosy gas log fire, security system, and double garage and wide driveway, all set amid meticulously maintained gardens on a generous 604 square metre allotment in a highly sought-after blue chip locale.
With its impeccable blend of classic charm and modern amenities, this home provides an unparalleled living experience that will captivate those who seek the very best in life.
