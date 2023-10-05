A Ballarat man has used violence and threats against a woman to stop her from leaving.
Corey Fothergill, 34, plead guilty to unlawful assault after a hotel incident from August.
On August 11, Fothergill and the victim went to Melbourne to see a football match.
At 6pm they arrived at a hotel in Melbourne before heading off to the game.
They returned to the hotel after the game and both had been drinking.
When in the room, the victim received a message on her phone from a male friend.
Fothergill became aggressive, calling the victim names and blaming her for their relationship "not progressing".
He started to punch the walls and throw around alcohol cans. The victim became concerned over damage to the room and wanted to leave.
Fothergill pushed the victim onto the bed, then smashed a wine glass over his own head and threatened to kill himself if she left.
The victim left the room and hid in an outside alley. Hotel staff called police at 2.45am, before Fothergill was arrested soon after.
During the interview Fothergill was "belligerent" and swore at officers.
His defence counsel said due to both drinking heavily during the day and the victim trying to leave, Fothergill's actions was his way of stopping the victim from drink-driving and preventing a "catastrophic outcome".
Magistrate Ron Saines said it was an example of domestic violence and controlling conduct.
"You may well not be happy about a text message, but you don't have the right to push her around or use coercion or intimidation," he said.
Magistrate Saines warned if Fothergill used violence when it "came to a difference of view" he would be jailed.
Fothergill was fined $2000 and will need to undergo a men's behavioural change program and alcohol abuse counselling.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.