The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Henry Frazer is racing towards his BMS dream

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 6 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alfredton's Henry Frazer is riding high after winning a state BMX championship. Picture by Kate Healy
Alfredton's Henry Frazer is riding high after winning a state BMX championship. Picture by Kate Healy

HENRY Frazer insists he's "not a killer" but the eight-year-old already has the war wounds to make you think otherwise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.