HENRY Frazer insists he's "not a killer" but the eight-year-old already has the war wounds to make you think otherwise.
Wearing a large scab on his cheek with pride, not to mention the two stitches on his chin and a grazed shoulder after a fall, the Alfredton youngster is well aware of the pitfalls of BMX, but it's the speed and the thrill he craves.
Henry, a Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club member, recently took out the AusCycling State BMX Championships in the boys' eight-year-old class at Knox. He is now deep into training for the national championships in Shepparton.
Henry, who trains once a week with James Lautier at the Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club and then also travels to Melbourne to train at the Northern BMX Club at the weekend, said he loved racing.
"I've got lots of friends through racing," he said. "And I get to do some jumps, I love the speed, I love to go quick, living the dream.
"I started in early 2020, I was able to come out when we were in lockdown and ride around, it's great fun."
Henry's mum Laura said her son had always been active, so the racing was a great way to help him get his energy out on the track.
"He was loving motorbikes but we weren't 100 per cent sure about whether we'd let him into that yet," she said.
"So we did some research and saw there was a BMX club locally and we took him along there and ever since then, he's just loved it ... He loves what he is doing."
With a state title already in his back pocket, Henry said he was excited to see how he would go at the nationals between October 30 and November 5.
