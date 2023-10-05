One of Ballarat's last remaining World War II veterans has turned 100 years old.
Robert Arthur Greaves was born on October 5, 1923 - and served in a specialist transport unit as well as in a Murchison (Goulburn Valley) Prisoner of War camp.
It is a time he remembers well - because it was at the camp he met Seymour sweetheart May, who also worked at the facility.
"A lot of Australians don't even know there were POW camps in Victoria," Mr Greaves said.
"The Germans and Japanese generally stayed in the camp, but the Italians were allowed to work on farms.
"They went to work milking cows in the Western District or in places like Gippsland.
"The prisoners were treated pretty well. They were fed well. They had nice big kitchens.
"They had just about everything. The only thing they didn't have was coffee."
Several former POWs from Murchison returned to Victoria after the war, seeking a new life in a country that had remained relatively unscathed.
So what is the secret to his long life? Not smoking or drinking?
"Nah," Mr Greaves laughed.
"I used to smoke and drink and do all that jazz.
"I sold cigarettes (as a grocer) - and I was also a commercial traveller, so that was part of my job.
"In fact (after a service-related knee injury) I used to give cigarettes to the nurses at the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital."
Mr Greaves was also treated in Victoria Park, Ballarat, where tents were erected to house Marines in 1943.
Smoking is now a distant memory for the centenarian.
Daughter Trina Jones said her father had ditched the habit by the time he retired in 1988.
So where to from here?
"Nursing homes are not what they used to be," Mr Greaves said.
"I'm determined to stay at home for as long as I can."
Family members are close by and keeping an eagle-eye on their very special dad.
Mr Greaves was joined on the day by both his children - including son Barry - two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. All up he has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren..
The Ballarat RSL also presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation after many years of membership.
Ballarat's only other known Second World War veteran is sailor Ronald Lynch, who turned 100 in Wendouree on June 22, 2023.
Another veteran - William Tregenna - died in Creswick on August 24, just weeks before his 103rd birthday. Like Bob, he also served in a transport unit.
