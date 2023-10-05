Passengers on Victoria's regional train network now have access to real-time train arrivals on their devices.
From October 5, 2023, real-time data will be available on the key apps that passengers use when they travel - Google and Apple Maps and AnyTrips apps.
Previously, this data has only been available on platform display platforms at train stations.
The real-time data can alert passengers if trains are running behind schedule or if there are significant unplanned disruptions.
The improved information aims to support the growing number of regional travellers taking advantage of the state government's regional fare cap.
The real-time data is available for all modes of public transport, except for V/Line coach and freight services.
