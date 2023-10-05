The Courier
Traffic

V/Line train arrival times now on Google, Apple Maps and AnyTrips apps

October 5 2023 - 5:51pm
Passengers on Victoria's regional train network now have access to real-time train arrivals on their devices.

Local News

