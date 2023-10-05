A small group of residents have had a win against the City of Ballarat council, stopping a large hotel complex from being built on Warrenheip farmland.
In July 2022, the council granted a planning permit for the 111-room hotel, function centre, restaurant and gin distillery on about 5.4 hectares at 63 Mahers Road.
A group of surrounding landowners took the council to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, concerned with Forte Group's proposal of what they describe as 'the misuse of farmland'.
The tribunal was told the residents were concerned about the site, zoned farming, being lost from productive agriculture.
"They are also concerned a residential hotel is an urban style of development that will impact upon their agricultural businesses including by way of land value, water, weeds, biosecurity, acoustics, illumination and the levels of activity, including in regard to car parking, traffic and road conditions," a VCAT document states.
Forte Group owns a beverage and water factory in Ballarat and planned to expand its commercial portfolio to include the hotel complex.
"Forte Group points out it is a local business owner wanting to expand the tourism and commercial opportunities available in Ballarat," the document says.
"Forte Group places considerable emphasis on the fact that a residential hotel is a land use that can be granted planning permission in a farming zone."
However, VCAT set aside the council's decision and no permit was granted.
"The proposal is not compatible with the surrounding land. The zoning, strategic masterplan and relevant planning policies all weigh in favour of the protection of agricultural land," VCAT says.
"I am not persuaded by the submissions and evidence presented that this site is already lost from potentially contributing to productive agriculture.
"The proposal does have impacts on the surrounding land, including unacceptable impacts."
