The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

VCAT set aside City of Ballarat decision on Warrenheip hotel plan

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A small group of residents have had a win against the City of Ballarat council, stopping a large hotel complex from being built on Warrenheip farmland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.