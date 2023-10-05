A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with upper body injuries after two-car smash in Redan.
The collision was first reported at 6.36pm Thursday at the busy corner of Leigh Street and Skipton Street (Midland Highway).
Ambulance Victoria said the woman was in a stable condition and had been taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base).
It is unclear if she was a driver or passenger.
Fire Rescue Victoria said a casualty had to be extricated from a car - and had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time.
A truck from Ballarat City (station 67) attended and the CFA said a Ballarat Fire Brigade vehicle was also called to the scene.
Conditions were wet and windy at the time.
The accident was initially reported as a three-vehicle collision.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.