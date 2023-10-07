The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

BMS pick up a big scalp in opening round of BHBR Saturday pennant

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 7 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BMS has caused a round-one boilover, knocking off reigning premiers Victoria by eight shots in a thrilling start to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.