BMS has caused a round-one boilover, knocking off reigning premiers Victoria by eight shots in a thrilling start to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant season on Saturday.
In a round where every single team in the competition picked up some points, BMS was led by two outstanding skipper performances from David Berry, who defeated the team skippered by Craig Ford 25-19 and an impressive showing from Phillip Clamp's team who eclipsed Noel Verlinden's team 21-13.
Ultimately, it was that eight-shot win to Clamp's team that proved the difference in the contest with Haig Varcoe's too strong for Ryan Bedggood while nothing could separate Mchael Storey and Wayne Lynch's teams.
City Oval's return to the top division came off in the dream way, too strong from Learmonth, winning by 21 shots.
The home greens were just what City Oval ordered as it raced away to a 93-72 win, winning two rinks and tying a third. Leading the City Oval squad home was Chris Smith and Gavin Mann, who's 13 and 11 shot wins were ultimately the difference between the sides. Brendan Pym picked up Learmonth's only win with a narrow win over Ben Morris.
The closest clash of the round with the match between rivals Webbcona and Sebastopol, with Webbcona doing enough to score a four-shot win, 68-64. Ben McArthur's 24-9 win over Rob Baker was almost cancelled out by Will Matthews, who was the most impressive performer on the day for Sebastopol, when he defeated Taylor Stewart 21-11.
Creswick got its season off to the best possible start with a 92-69 win over Mount Xavier. Three of the four rinks were evenly contested, but Creswick's Travis Hedger produced the best performance of the round, leading his side to a dominant 43-6 win over Jack McDonald, and ultimately the top points.
Linton also produced an outstanding first-up effort, picking 15 of the possible 18 points away to Ballarat in its 16-shot win. The Linton win was set-up by two strong wins to Craig Williams, who defeated John Cameron's team 28-19 and Craig Grenfell who defeated Paul Ashmore 23-14.
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 12 def by Fred Reus, Gary Sheppard, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 16, Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 21 def Brian Johnson, Alan Jones, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 17, Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 24 def Noel Sutherland, Christopher McClymont, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 9, Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 11 def by Kevin Lynch, Bruce Carter, John Garvin, Will Matthews 21
Vincent Hunt, Donna Leeson, Sunni Haynes, Haig Varcoe 23 def David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 17, Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 19 def by Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 25, Michael Curtis, Michael Cunningham, Barry Clark, Noel Verlinden 13 def by Kevin Urch, Craig Hurdsfield. Michael Jose, Phillip Clamp 21, Paul Tudorovic, Bryan McGuigan, Stephen Britt, Wayne Lynch 20 drew Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 20
Greg Peel, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 43 def Lana Bellingham, Pat Moran, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald 6, Alan Penrice, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 18 def Daryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 12, Peter Fontana, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 15 def by Stacey Forrest, Norman Hughes, Lynden Henderson, Paul Forrest 23, Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 16 def by Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Ray Bellingham, Chris McDonald 28
Kaye Cornish, Paul Ryan, David Eastman, Paul Ashmore 14 def by Glenn Landers, Phillip Blake, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 23, Michael Calagari, Steven Thompson, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 23 def Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 21, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 14 drew Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 14, John Cameron, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson, John Cameron 19 def by Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 28
Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 21 def by Chris Powell. Liz Bourke, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 24, Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 27 def William Rowe, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 14, Peter Cameron, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 20 drew Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 20, Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 25 def Ron Verlin, Adam McCormack, Craig Findlay, David Kelly 14
CITY OVAL +21 shots, 15 points, LINTON +16, 15, BMS +8, 15, CRESWICK +23, 14, Webbcona +5, 14, Sebastopol -5, 4, Mount Xavier -23, 4, Victoria -8, 3, Ballarat -16, 3, Learmonth -21, 3
