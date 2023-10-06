COLLEAGUES at Grampians Health are paying tribute to a pioneer of Ballarat's psychology services who had a passion for providing his skills and expertise to the public health system.
Known as Rob to his colleagues, Dr Robert Moss was a "one-of-a-kind" psychologist and leader who led the development of Ballarat Health Services' psychology department in a career spanning 30 years.
Dr Moss died on August 1, 2023.
From his early days as a solo psychologist at the Queen Elizabeth Centre, Dr Moss saw the potential for psychologists to improve patients' outcomes and healthcare experience.
He built the BHS psychology department from the ground up, with persistence and optimism for how psychology could contribute to healthcare in our region. Today, there is a team of psychologists working at Grampians Health, providing the service that Dr Moss envisioned.
Dr Moss' vision for psychology was about the "how" of clinical practice. He modelled this in his own clinical practice and led by example for students and colleagues.
Many years before the term "person-centred" was commonplace in health care, Dr Moss was introducing generations of young psychologists to what it means to work collaboratively with a person; to value their strengths and perspectives, respect their wishes and values and above all be an active and respectful listener.
To see him working with a client was to understand the true value of compassion. Dr Moss would find a way to engage people from all walks of life, always with respect and empathy.
Never one for personal accolades, Dr Moss would have downplayed the importance of his role but it has become clear his legacy has raised the profile and the practice of psychology at what is now Grampians Health.
His influence will continue well into the future.
Dr Moss was also ahead of his time in understanding the critical importance of a family-friendly workplace. Every time he heard that one of his team members was going to be a parent, his response was one of warmth and excitement.
"That's wonderful," he would say and he meant it, wholeheartedly.
Dr Moss created a work environment in which his team were able to grow their families as they grew their careers. He understood the importance for people to feel valued.
Flexibility, understanding and care epitomised Dr Moss' approach to leadership.
While Dr Moss was a visionary and an unwavering supporter of psychology and his team, he was not a fan of administration, particularly filing. His office was a den for all things psychology, with piles of books, articles, files and paperwork.
While it looked like there was no system and finding a seat invariably meant moving a collection of the latest articles Dr Moss was reading, amazingly he could always find that article he was telling you about.
Dr Moss was also not keen on attending the many meetings he would find in his diary. There are a number of Dr Moss' colleagues who will remember on certain occasions his overstuffed Filofax would attend the meeting for longer than he did.
When it really mattered, Dr Moss was right where he needed to be. He was generous with his time, his expertise and his support. His door was always open and he showed the same care and compassion for his colleagues as he did for his clients.
Dr Moss was the embodiment of a lifelong learner. He pursued his own professional development with an infectious enthusiasm. This extended to achieving endorsement in two areas of psychological practice; clinical psychology and clinical neuropsychology.
If you had a question about psychological theory or practice, Dr Moss' eyes would light up and he would share his knowledge with generosity.
Although many of us did not feel we could keep up with Dr Moss in a conversation about philosophy or theory, Dr Moss was also incredibly humble. He was excited about supervising students on placement because of all they could teach him - and he was always open and curious about learning new things from his colleagues.
Talking to Dr Moss about a problem always offered a new insight. At the end of a conversation about a work challenge, or a project you were planning, Dr Moss would look you in the eye with purpose and he would say ad astra. It means "to the stars".
In saying this, Dr Moss communicated his belief in you - and it meant the world.
Dr Moss' belief in people was a gift; it was affirming and confidence-building. He shaped so many careers and helped so many of his team members to become better psychologists and better people in the world - and they are incredibly grateful.
Our thoughts are with the many colleagues who knew Dr Moss as a mentor and friend.
Thank you most of all to Dr Moss' beautiful family, Loey, Fleur, Stuart and Bonnie-Rose, for sharing him with us; we are thinking of you all with love.
From all of us who have worked with you, Rob, we acknowledge your remarkable career and we promise to keep reaching for the stars.
