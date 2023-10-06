Being approachable is important to City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp.
As Melbourne's first directly-elected female mayor, Ms Capp feels compelled to share her experience to help other women break glass ceilings - whatever their field - but a sharing attitude is also an approach she takes in civic duties.
Collaborating with industries is what Ms Capp finds a symbiotic relationship for local government just as it can be in relationships with surrounding regional areas.
Ms Capp has met with key leaders from this region in a Committee for Ballarat lunch to talk about economic sustainability for growing populations, homelessness, changing work patterns and renewable energies - big issues confronting Melbourne and Ballarat.
Long familiar with Ballarat, Ms Capp's business visit was about sharing learnings with what she considers a dynamic neighbour with much in common, not overlooking the fact 1583 Ballarat residents commute daily to the City of Melbourne for work and 81 residents from within her city limits work daily in Ballarat.
"We have a lot of the same DNA in how we're built as goldrush cities - we started with such excitement and have had great transformation," Ms Capp said.
"...Ballarat loves and supports the arts, such as the [Ballarat International] Foto Biennale; Ballarat loves and supports good food and wine; and Ballarat understands community sport is important, right through to the elite levels.
"All these things we have in common but there are also challenges in how we provide enough, such as when housing is in crisis."
One feature Ms Capp look for when planning to travel is a city with a university.
She said this creates a lovely mix of people with inquiry minds and great energy for a city. This includes the likes of IBM setting up on site with Federation University.
Guiding legacy, and how a city is evolving, is an important responsibility for Ms Capp.
Melbourne's two female mayors that came before Ms Capp - Lecki Ord and Winsome McCaughey - both served in the late 1980s and were instrumental in helping to reinvigorate a "rust bucket" city in financial crisis by creating ways to make Melbourne more liveable.
Ms Capp remembers this time as a young worker questioning whether there was anything worth staying for in the city.
She has felt this legacy strongly in a city that this year has been crowned Australia's most liveable city and the world's most friendliest city.
Ms Capp said only so much of this could happen organically and cities needed advocacy bodies like Committee for Ballarat to deliberately champion long-term visions for a region.
In her career, Ms Capp has travelled from Melbourne to work in cities across the world in small and big business, including senior roles at KPMG and ANZ, and to the board of a string of charities and her beloved Collingwood Football Club.
But her first foray into public policy was with Committee for Melbourne, for which she served as chief executive officer.
"It takes enormous collaborative efforts and leadership to make good places," Ms Capp said.
"One thing I learnt is everyone can do their own bit well, but combined a bit can do everyone well. I really acknowledge the work Committee for Ballarat has been doing and how combined this can drive change...not just incremental change but you can see the steps for long-term change."
Part of this legacy for Ms Capp is building on leadership that has been before. She said it was nice in her visit to bump into former Ballarat mayor James Coghlin, who led this city in the mid-1990s.
Committee for Ballarat chairman George Fong said it was a privilege to welcome the insights of Ms Capp in Ballarat, not just to reinforce the relationship between the two cities but for a genuine, "valuable exchange" in ideas facing modern, growing cities.
