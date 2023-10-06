You don't have to be an expert to enjoy the action of the Dean Sheep Dog Trials on Sunday, October 7.
"We'll be asking people at the gate if they have been to a dog trial before - and if they haven't, we'll be explaining how it all works," Dean Recreation Reserve President Brian Maher said.
"It's family-friendly, there's home-made country food - and we want to make an effort to make everyone feel welcome by letting them know what's happening on the oval."
A whopping 37 dogs and their owners are competing this year - meaning the action will start around 7am and wrap up sometime after 5pm.
Some hot competition is expected with John Tuddenham of Ross Creek entering two dogs - after scooping the pool at Moulamein last month with a 15-month-old Border Collie.
"Once people understand the rules, the competition is just fascinating," Mr Maher said.
"It's amazing how smart these dogs are."
Every competitor can pick up points at the event - also known as the Old Sniff Classic (after the Slim Dusty song The Diggers Dog).
The top point-scorers at the end of the year then go onto the state titles at Cressy - and if all goes well, the nationals in Geelong.
"We've had enquiries from all over the state as well as interstate and we're expecting a big crowd," Mr Maher said.
"It's now 10 years since the first trials at Dean."
At this stage, Ballarat is expecting a top of 17 and partly cloudy skies with no rain on Sunday.
The trial will include a fundraising raffle for Creswick Anglicare - as well as displays of vintage engines. Entry to the Ballarat-Daylesford Road venue is $5.
"The Council has been really helpful in helping us to set this up - and the trials really showcase the farming-side of tourism in the Hepburn Shire," Mr Maher said.
"We have visitors from Melbourne who have never been to something like this and they love seeing the dogs.
"The dog trial would never have got off in the first place without people like Jimmy and Kerry Dodge - as well as John Tuddenham.
"Their help has been magnificent."
In fact Mr Tuddenham is expected to be a strong competitor on Sunday.at Dean.
The 86-year-old has recently returned from a four-day event at Moulamein, where newcomer Belmonte Toby won the grand prize at a mere 15-months of age.
That more-or-less makes him a teenager in dog years.
"I think it was a bit of a fluke," the Ross Creek man said.
"It was Toby's first trial.
"I wont have Toby at Dean on Sunday, as each competitor is only allowed a limit of two dogs each. I'll be bringing Peter and Mia.
"We'll have quite a few competitors at the weekend who have never been to Dean, so anyone could win really."
Mr Tuddenham said about 90 per cent of the dogs on the day were likely to be Border Collies.
"You get the old Kelpie, but are much better as yard dogs.
"Border Collies are generally calmer and steadier on an oval with two or three sheep.
"Every single dog is different and they approach the competition differently."
