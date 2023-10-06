The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Events

Dean marks decade since first sheep dog comp

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 6 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You don't have to be an expert to enjoy the action of the Dean Sheep Dog Trials on Sunday, October 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.