A decision on whether e-scooters are here to stay in Ballarat will be delayed for another six months as the state government extends its trial.
Last time the trial was extended, the state government changed the rules to allow private e-scooter users to ride without the risk of a fine.
State government representatives said another six months would allow for more data collection about private users during the summer months, when scooter usage was higher.
This will be the third time the trial has been extended in order to get "comprehensive data".
The trial is also operating in Melbourne, which will help inform whether e-scooters can be used in the rest of the state.
The scooters have been controversial since their introduction in Ballarat last year.
Ballarat leaders have praised their adoption as another form of transport in the city and see this as the first step to moving away from car dependency.
Residents have been worried about riders following the road rules and leaving the scooter in a safe place at the end of their ride.
The state government says it will keep amending regulation "if required to address emerging issues".
In response to the haphazard way some e-scooters were left after rides, Singaporean company Neuron Mobility, which owns the orange scooters in Ballarat, created new parking rules for their vehicles.
Riders must put their scooter in a designated parking spot and submit an end-of-trip photo of the e-scooter after each ride
In the "unlikely" event an e-scooter is left on its side, Neuron "remedies the situation quickly," thanks to a topple detection feature, which alerts the operations team to reposition it.
That team is also responsible for cleaning, safety checking and changing batteries, and "engaging with riders about safe riding behaviour".
A state government statement says the transport department is working on a guide for council with advice on how to manage e-scooter share schemes.
This could include parking management and operator insurance requirements.
Since the trial started in 2022, one million people have signed up to hire e-scooters and there have been five million trips taken.
The government also estimates there are 100,000 privately owned e-scooters in use in Victoria, with private users making up half of e-scooter riders.
The trial is set to continue for six months, ending on April 5, 2024.
Victorian Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams said in a statement the safety of everyone was their "highest priority.
"We're taking a considered and evidence-based approach to e-scooters in Victoria to make sure we get this right," she said.
"The trial has been successful over the winter months, but we're keen to see it operate over an extended holiday period and in warmer weather to ensure our datasets are comprehensive."
There are 250 Neuron e-scooters in the city.
All riders must wear a helmet, be under the blood alcohol limit, and only ride on the road.
