How about you establish the infrastructure before you approve big developments? We experience so many bottlenecks now because of the 'approve now, deal, with all the problems later' mentality.
- Tracey Netherway
The bigger Ballarat, Australia grows for that matter, the more you lose the Ballarat you know. I know Ballarat from 40 to 50 years ago and now it is unrecognizable.
- Mike Rickard
If you're going to keep adding thousands of houses, how about looking at putting in another water reservoir?
- Rodney Price
They way they are all built on top of each other these days anything is possible on the smallest parcel of land they could find!
- Tim Rutherford
How about decent infrastructure first? E.g., another hospital or transport. New housing will be so spread out, but please no multi-towers plus.
- Anne Tobin
I think there is still a lot of room. The biggest problem is if we start building into our neighbouring shires.
- Peter Gaskin
Speed up the building permit process for starters - we've been waiting 35 days so far for ours.
- Jenny Tait Murnane
Redo the bus timetable!
- Marg Hine
Saddened to hear. Wishing Xander, Dot, Andrew and family the best in this difficult time.
- Josh Coull
Our thoughts to Dot and family, so sad.
- Wen McLachlan
So sad...she was a talented beautiful young lady....sadly her dad died when she was a little girl. Love to her mum Dot xx
- Fay Frawley
Dear Andrew and family, sending heartfelt condolences to you all. Loved Jacqui. A beautiful and talented person with a beautiful soul. Words cannot describe how she will be missed. Sending hugs, she is now a beautiful angel singing in heaven.
- Donna Lee Gibson
Such a sad loss of a beautiful and talented lady. Heartfelt condolences to all of Jacqui's family
- Vera Zylan
So very sad, Jackie also sang at our wedding many years ago. So talented. Love to her family.
- Susan Haase
How about an Aboriginal resource center / tourist attraction where people can learn about our Wadawurrung people. There's plenty of colonial attractions, but nothing reflecting 65,000 years of First Nations history and culture.
- Justin Carter
This year's summer (2023) is going to be a real bad one for fires. Please take extra care everybody, especially all you fireys out there doing all the hard work.
- deando_au
Yet another reason to stop using cards and return to cash. If I were an ANZ customer and had to use another bank to obtain cash I expect ANZ would ensure that my transaction was free or reimbursed any cost incurred.
- Alan Pegg
