Trail bike users and other motorcyclists are on notice as Operation Endo ramps up across western Victoria this weekend.
Named after a stunt manoeuvre - described as the opposite of a "wheelie", police are hoping they can clamp down on mindless behaviour on motorbikes - especially in the bush.
"This is mainly about off-road motorbikes," Moorabool Senior Constable Matt Beavis said.
"We'll be looking at carparks and places where trail bikes congregate.
"We're focusing on the Brisbane Ranges National Park, St Arnaud Regional Park - as well as the Enfield, Ross Creek, Wombat, Lerderderg, Bungal, Creswick and Pyrenees Ranges state parks."
Ballarat and Moorabool highway patrols will be on duty as well as officers from country stations including Lexton, Avoca, Smythesdale and many more.
"We're looking out for irresponsible or unsafe riding practices," Senior Constable Beavis said.
"We're making sure bikes are registered and the riders have the appropriate licence.
"One of the big issues we have seen recently is people not wearing proper safety gear - and sometimes they're not riding to the conditions."
Operation Endo will run throughout October and ties in with Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Ballarat police Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said riders were encouraged to thoroughly check their bikes before hitting local tracks and to also check for any changed conditions and any park closures.
"We'll also be enforcing against high-risk riding behaviour, and riders should expect to see police and be intercepted while riding, as we'll be conducting compliance checks and alcohol and drug testing," he said.
"Our intelligence shows that these collisions are most likely to occur on weekends, and predominately in our national parks and state forests, so we'll be focusing on these times and locations."
Senior Constable Beavis said many trail bikes required a recreational motorcycle registration through VicRoads in order to ride in state parks.
"During Operation Endo we'll be in places where people may have probably never seen a police officer before," he said.
"It could be a small country road or a track in a state park.
"There will also be a focus on community engagement and encouraging safe riding.
"Riding a motorbike in a park should be all about having a good weekend - not about getting injured or worse.
"We want everyone to get home safely."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.