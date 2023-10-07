Ballarat's summer sport calendar has kicked off, and The Courier was there for the first rounds.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were around the grounds and greens for cricket and bowls, including:
*BCA: Golden Point v Darley at White Flat Oval
*BCA: Brown Hill v Buninyong at Brown Hill Reserve
*Bowls: Webbcona v Sebastopol at Webbcona
*Bowls: Creswick v Mount Xavier at Webbcona
Check out our mega gallery above, who can you spot?
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
