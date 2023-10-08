PARCEL pick-up and satchels for send-off will be available in a limited Australia Post return to Sebastopol.
After fierce, parochial community lobbying, Australia Post has found a community postal agent in the suburb, which has been without a post office since early 2021.
Emporium Flair Co owner Rebecca Duncan has confirmed Australia Post pre-paid satchels will be available from Tuesday, October 10. The store will also become a parcel pick-up location for those who nominate the shop for the service.
Ms Duncan was excited to play a role in bringing back a little of what Sebastopol had lost.
Her store is housed in the former post office site and still has a post box out the front. Ms Duncan has told The Courier it was not uncommon for people to still pop in looking for stamps.
Until now, Sebastopol residents have been directed to the relocated postal service at Delacombe Town Centre or attempt to travel to Mount Clear or Redan. All options are about three kilometre away, which has been of little comfort to residents, particularly Sebastopol's elderly population.
Community postal agents are more common in small, regional towns and sit within an existing business.
Agents typically offer basic postage services, stamp sales and over-the-counter mail acceptance and delivery.
They do not take bill payments and banking but Ms Duncan has been keen to explore what might be possible, especially since Sebastopol lost its last bank, a Commonwealth Bank branch when it closed in May 2020. The bank shut its ATM in August the year later.
Ms Duncan's business stocks products from about 70 small businesses, predominantly from the region but with stock coming in from Australia-wide. She can now add the post to her business list.
