Almost 10,000 people in the Ballarat electorate have made up their mind about the Voice to Parliament referendum and have voted early.
Pre-polling has been open since October 2 and those who have already cast their ballots have joined over one million people who have voted early across the country.
Next week there will be two early voting centres open in Ballarat, one at the Ballarat Showgrounds on the corner of Howitt Street and Creswick Road and the other at the Ballarat South Community Hub, 11 Tuppen Drive, Sebastopol.
Opening times will be:
The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be one of the most significant changes to Australia's constitution since it came into force in January 1901.
It is a proposal that will succeed or fail based on how the Australian public votes in a referendum later this year.
Recognising the importance of the question, we have brought together some of the key facts about the proposal,
A steady stream of voters have been attending the Ballarat Showgrounds to cast their ballots, as early voting for the 2023 Voice to Parliament opened to Victorians.
Ballarat's two major Indigenous groups have made strong statements of support for the Voice to Parliament, when they endorsed the Yes campaign ahead of the 2023 referendum.
On the same day early voting opened, representatives from Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Corporation and Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-Operative spoke of the importance of the referendum to their members.
In a show of cross-party solidarity in support of The Voice campaign, Ballarat federal MP Catherine King greeted former Liberal MP Pat Famer as he arrived in Ballarat on Sunday.
Mr Famer is part way through a six-month ultramarathon around Australia, where he says he is "pressing the flesh" and "having discussions" with people about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
Liberal politicians have brought in the big guns to mobilise opposition to the Voice to Parliament in Ballarat.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott accepted an invitation to the city to tap into an "undercurrent of frustration" local Liberal MPs say is not getting the attention it deserves as the "Yes" campaign intensifies in the lead-up to the October referendum.
