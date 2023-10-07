One of Australia's leading bushfire and forestry scientists Associate Professor Kevin Tolhurst, whose work on bushfire science has undoubtedly helped to save lives, has died suddenly after conducting one of the public bushfire education sessions that he was renowned for.
Associate Professor Tolhurst, based in Creswick for more than 40 years, is believed to have suffered a heart attack on Thursday after a public meeting for the Howitt Society in Mallacoota to discuss the issue of the long term protection of the townships and forests of East Gippsland.
In a death notice in The Courier, his family described him as a "dedicated forester and fire behaviour scientist".
Dr Tolhurst was one of the country's most respected bushfire experts, relying on a lifetime of forestry knowledge and fire behaviour studies to help drive practice, policy, community safety and advice in times of bushfire crisis.
He worked in the state control centre on Black Saturday and provided expert advice throughout many major bushfires, court cases, inquests, government inquiries and commission hearings across the country over the past 40 years.
In 2015 Dr Tolhurst was made a Member of the Order of Australia for his contributions to science and the community, particularly in the area of bushfires.
Over decades Dr Tolhurst was a regular in the media and at countless public events, information sessions and online seminars across Victoria and interstate helping educate people about bushfires and fire readiness.
Just last month he spoke with The Courier, warning the region was more likely to suffer fast-moving grass fires than large-scale forest fires this summer and urging residents, particularly those on Ballarat's fringes, farmland and bushland areas, to prepare their properties for a danger summer ahead.
Victoria's Inspector General of Emergency Management Tony Pearce said he was saddened to hear of Dr Tolhurst's passing.
"Kevin was a dedicated forester and academic and was highly regarded both nationally and internationally," he said.
"He always took an interest in my work and it's fair to say that we didn't always see eye to eye. That said our discussions were always respectful, both of each other and of our respective views."
Gippsland MP Darren Chester, who spoke with Dr Tolhurst at the Mallacoota event, said "Kevin was a rare breed. He was an academic who could explain complex issues in a style that everyday people could understand and gain a better appreciation of his topic."
"His death is an enormous loss to his loved ones and all regional Australians who live in, or alongside our native forests.
"I've no doubt that Kevin's contribution to bushfire science has helped to save lives in the past and contributed to better decision making when it comes to natural resource management."
Mr Chester urged work to continue on developing an efficient and effective fire and natural resource management system across Australia drawing on the research, experience and knowledge of people like Dr Tolhurst.
Forestry Australia president Michelle Freeman said Dr Tolhurst loved educating the community about fire.
"Kevin's contribution to forest and fire management has been phenomenal. His knowledge and passion truly awe-inspiring. He was also formative to many of our careers, including my own. He was so generous with his knowledge and time, ever the gentleman, considerate and kind. A real personality," Dr Freeman said.
The Victorian Forest Products Association said Dr Tolhurst's research "shaped many aspects of modern forestry" while the CFMEU described him as the "Don Bradman of bushfire scientists".
"The incredible contribution that he has made to the understanding of fire behavior, fire ecology and optimal forest management regimes to reduce risk has already and will continue to save countless lives and livelihoods and reduce the impacts of catastrophic bushfires on our forests," the union said.
Dr Tolhurst is survived by his wife Rosemary, children and four grandchildren.
