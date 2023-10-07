The Courier
Creswick bushfire expert Kevin Tolhurst mourned after sudden death

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 7 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:37pm
One of Australia's leading bushfire and forestry scientists Associate Professor Kevin Tolhurst, whose work on bushfire science has undoubtedly helped to save lives, has died suddenly after conducting one of the public bushfire education sessions that he was renowned for.

Michelle Smith

