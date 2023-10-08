Parents of babies and young children reaching out for mental health support are struggling to get appointments as staff shortages and increasing demand hamper services' ability to help.
New appointments are limited at St John of God's Raphael and Mental Wellbeing Services, with some desperate parents offered telehealth consultations and others deemed "too complex" are referred elsewhere.
SJOG community mental health services director Anna-Marie Thompson said a combination of factors had contributed to the squeeze, but she was hopeful the situation would soon change.
There are several staff vacancies, and some staff on leave, at the same time as increasing demand and growing numbers of referrals from GPs for the service.
The Raphael service, which used to be known as Raphael House before being co-located with the Mental Wellbeing Services in a new purpose-built facility in the old Masters building in Wendouree just under a year ago, provides mental health services to parents of children aged up to four.
"We see people experiencing mild to moderate ante and post natal concerns, birth trauma and attachment issues ... (which) usually present as depression anxiety and mild to moderate PTSD," Ms Thompson said.
"Where we do decline a client it will be for acuity reasons, but we always work with the referrer (usually a GP) to recommend an alternative service provider who can better provide for and meet the needs of the clients.
"Because safety of our clients and quality of care is our utmost priority, if we take on people too complex we are not doing the right thing by the client."
Getting help early is key for parents to ensure they are able to bond with their baby and achieve the best long term outcome for them - for their own mental health and also that of their child- Anna-Marie Thompson
Ms Thompson said the most common presentation was adjustment disorder with new parenthood bringing with it new sleep patterns, identity issues and relationship impacts for most people.
These issues, coupled with the current cost of living stress, rising mortgages, employment concerns, and for some families, toddler behaviour, were impacting on people's ability to manage their mental health and increasing demand for specialised mental health services.
"Across the board people have a greater knowledge around their experience of mental health and people are more help-seeking now because people are able to talk about their mental health concerns and that changes demand."
Most referrals to Raphael are for women, but Ms Thompson said a growing number of men were also being referred to the service.
She said Raphael was feeling the pressure of a widespread shortage of skilled mental health and allied health practitioners across the nation, but particularly in regional areas.
"We are working to fill our positions and where we don't have a clinician to provide a service in Ballarat face to face, we do offer telehealth from our Bendigo site and we utilise that where we can," she said.
Ms Thompson said having the space to talk about your experience "immediately empowers you to be able to deal with some of the challenges that come from that pre and post natal experience".
Despite the challenge of meeting the demand to help all local parents needing support, Ms Thompson urged them to continue to reach out.
"Getting help early is key for parents to ensure they are able to bond with their baby and achieve the best long term outcome for them - for their own mental health and also that of their child.
"We encourage women and men who experience persistent feelings of stress, anxiety and depression to reach out to their GP for a referral."
