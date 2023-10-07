Hundreds of people have joined forces to raise greater awareness and support for mental health of those who serve and their families.
Walking Off the War Within was held at a new venue at Lake Wendouree on Saturday after a year's absence.
Emergency and defence force personnel, their families, friends and members of the public could choose to walk a 2km loop or undertake the ultimate challenge, to walk 20km carrying a 20kg pack to represent the burden emergency and defence force personnel carry.
The event also highlights the fact that they need not carry the burden alone.
Fire Rescue Victoria's Wayne Rigg, who hosted the event, said it was great to see so many people attend the walk and show their support.
"We need to talk more about PTSD, suicide and mental health and the ability to be able to walk and talk about it ... might make a difference," he said.
Walking Off the War Within was established in Ballarat as a legacy to Nathan Shanahan, an advocate for mental health and PTSD who lost his own battle, dying by suicide in 2016.
Nathan himself started Walking Off The War Within when he completed a walk from Mildura to Adelaide with a 20kg pack in April 2015 to raise awareness and funds for PTSD and depression.
His father John Shanahan took on the legacy to establish the public walk in his memory, which has grown from the initial Ballarat event to now take place in Brisbane, Darwin, Mildura and Warrnambool.
Mr Rigg paid tribute to the Shanahan family and their "strength of character ... to carry on in Nathan's name but also to try to prevent this happening to others".
"For everyone but particularly blokes, they need to know there's help whether it's friends, family or other networks, there is help available. Pick up the phone, send a message, do whatever you need to get the help because it's out there.
"In cases of the military or emergency services it's a workplace injury and no different to a sprained ankle or broken arm in terms of how you should be treated and looked after and the follow up - the difference is one is very evident and the other, unless it's verbalised, is not."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
