Pride, reflection, camaraderie and even grief have walked in Victoria Park to remember the burdens of personnel who put their lives on the line for the greater good..
Walking Off the War Within hit Lake Wendouree at the weekend in memory of Ballarat returned soldier and firefighter, the late Nathan Shanahan - as well as other emergency service personnel battling with mental health.
That includes police.
"Defence Force personnel and frontline responders face an extremely difficult job and are exposed to life changing events in a matter of seconds," Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said.
"Exposure to these incidents can have life changing effects on them - and also their families."
The Ballarat Highway Patrol officer was one of hundreds of members at the annual walk - which was first held just months after Mr Shanahan's death.
"It's important to help and support people going through these events, and to know that they are not alone," Sergeant Hay said.
"We need to raise awareness that help and support is out there for not only them, but also their families," he said.
"It may only be as simple as a conversation, phone call, or a catch-up to save someone's life.
"Please take the time to reach out and don't be afraid to ask for help.
"It is not a sign of weakness to ask for help."
Hundreds of people have joined forces to raise greater awareness and support for mental health of those who serve and their families.
Walking Off the War Within was held at a new venue at Lake Wendouree on Saturday after a year's absence - increasing its visibility and prompting many passers-by to stop and learn more about the campaign.
Emergency and defence force personnel, their families, friends and members of the public could choose to walk a 2km loop or undertake the ultimate challenge, to walk 20km carrying a 20kg pack to represent the burden emergency and defence force personnel carry.
The event also highlights the fact that they need not carry the burden alone.
Ballarat City Fire brigade leading firefighter Josh Martin, who has been involved in the walk since its first year, said about half of the participants walked the whole 20km.
"The new venue made a difference to the whole set up with a lot more people who probably didn't know about the event driving past called in to find out," he said. "The visibility, and the widened community aspect of it got the message out there."
Fire Rescue Victoria's Wayne Rigg, who hosted the event, said it was great to see so many people attend the walk and show their support.
"We need to talk more about PTSD, suicide and mental health and the ability to be able to walk and talk about it ... might make a difference," he said.
Walking Off the War Within was established in Ballarat as a legacy to Nathan Shanahan, an advocate for mental health and PTSD who lost his own battle, dying by suicide in 2016.
Nathan himself started Walking Off The War Within when he completed a walk from Mildura to Adelaide with a 20kg pack in April 2015 to raise awareness and funds for PTSD and depression.
His father John Shanahan took on the legacy to establish the public walk in his memory, which has grown from the initial Ballarat event to now take place in Brisbane, Darwin, Mildura and Warrnambool.
Mr Rigg paid tribute to the Shanahan family and their "strength of character ... to carry on in Nathan's name but also to try to prevent this happening to others".
"For everyone but particularly blokes, they need to know there's help whether it's friends, family or other networks, there is help available. Pick up the phone, send a message, do whatever you need to get the help because it's out there.
"In cases of the military or emergency services it's a workplace injury and no different to a sprained ankle or broken arm in terms of how you should be treated and looked after and the follow up - the difference is one is very evident and the other, unless it's verbalised, is not."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
