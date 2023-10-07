The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip wins big in Group 1 Turnbull Stakes

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 8 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's star galloper Gold Trip looks set for another huge spring campaign after a powerful win in Saturday's Group 1 Turnbull Stakes, one of the key lead-in events from the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.