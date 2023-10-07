Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's star galloper Gold Trip looks set for another huge spring campaign after a powerful win in Saturday's Group 1 Turnbull Stakes, one of the key lead-in events from the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.
And on a golden day for the duo, which have a base at Miners Rest, they also guaranteed themselves a fifth runner in the 'race that stops a nation' after Future History produced a bold front-running win in the Group 3 Lexus (2500m).
But it was last year's Melbourne Cup winner who stole the show at Flemington, coming from last on the turn to race away to a near two-length win and firm once again, as the horse to beat on November 7.
While connections always knew the staying power of the seven-year-old, the speed shown over the final stages a high-quality Group 1 will have them thrilled at the prospect of more success to come in the coming weeks with the Caulfield Cup (or the Cox Plate), plus the Melbourne Cup now firmly on the agenda.
It is unlikely he will run in all three with connections to decide on a Caulfield Cup or Cox Plate run this week.
It wasn't the race for Dan O'Sullivan's Berkeley Square who was unable to have a say in the event. Should the four-year-old come through well, he can be expected to be set for country cups.
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
Earlier, Future History produced a bold front-running win in the Group 3 Lexus Stakes (2500m) for the Maher and Eustace camp. The six-year-old, having just his fifth run for the stable, took up the early running and looked set to be overwhelmed when the Mark Kavanagh-trained First Immortal loomed up in the last 200m.
But the gelding responded to an extra push from jockey Craig Williams and withstood the challenge, to pull away in the shadows of the post and win by just under a length.
Co-trainer Eustace said Future History might not run again before the Melbourne Cup now that he has secured his spot.
"He'll probably go straight in - he's been in work a long time, this horse," Eustace said after the race.
Gold Trip, Smokin' Romans, Right You Are and Duke De Sessa have already past exemption into the Melbourne Cup with Future History offering a guaranteed handful of runners now for the pair.
Maher and Eustace's High Emocean, which sat 26th in the order of running on before Saturday, could also get a run as entries drop out in coming weeks, but would need to improve from his unplaced Lexus run.
