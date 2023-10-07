The Couriersport
Ballarat Cricket Association Round one review

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
October 7 2023 - 8:50pm
DARLEY 186 (D Lock 30, R Hoey 25, D McDonald 3-24, A Warrick 3-30, M Feshal 3-34) def by GOLDEN POINT 3-187 (S Ogilvie 65, J Pegg 38, J White 34no)

