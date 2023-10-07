DARLEY 186 (D Lock 30, R Hoey 25, D McDonald 3-24, A Warrick 3-30, M Feshal 3-34) def by GOLDEN POINT 3-187 (S Ogilvie 65, J Pegg 38, J White 34no)
A score of 186 didn't look too bad when Darley batted first in its clash with Golden Point at White Flat Oval, but that was until Simon Ogilvie and his team set about chasing the total.
And in doing so in just 35 overs, the Pointees have sent a message to the rest of the Ballarat Cricket Association that they will be a side to be reckoned with this season.
Ogilvie produced his best with 65 off just 52 balls. His batting partner Josh Pegg chimed in with 38 in a 111-run opening stand.
Pegg said he had the best spot in the house to watch his teammate go large.
"Some of the sixers he hit were just awesome," Pegg said. "It was a great start to the year for us, I think the way we went about it was awesome.
"It was a really confident display, to restrict a great batting line-up like their's to 180-odd was a great effort."
Dan McDonald in his 100th game got the ball rolling for the Pointees with three early wickets, including the scalps of opener Dilan Silva and Rockey Hoey. He also snared the dangerous Bradley Barnes for just three as Darley slumped to 5-72.
"Playing his 100th game for us, Dan bowled 10 overs straight into the breeze, took those three wickets, he was terrific for us as he always is.
"It's great for our confidence, we've got some new faces in the team, Mohomed Feshal came in for his first game, Lachlan Anderson came in as well, it was a great performance all round, now we look forward to Ballarat-Redan next week."
BROWN HILL 8-192 (N Porter 81, A Lakshan 62, H Palmer 4-36) def by BUNINYONG 8-194 (N Tissera 55, S Sigh 28, P Ranaweera Koralalage 27no, J Thomas 4-51)
Having gone through last season with just one win across four grades, an opening round victory in the firsts, seconds and thirds was just cause for celebration for Buninyong cricketers on Saturday night.
It was a thrilling victory for the First XI, who defeated Brown Hill by just two wickets, scoring the 193 needed for victory with just two overs remaining in the game.
Early in the day, Brown Hill top-order batters Nathan Porter and Akila Lakshan combined for an 87-run partnership. Porter leading the charge with an 80. The total of 8-192 looked solid enough, but Buninyong's Naditha Tissera would be the glue that gave the Bunny's a big chance.
Tissera batted strongly at the top of the order with 55 off 61 balls, giving his side a platform to attack the game in the latter part of the innings.
Skipper Harrison Bond said it was a terrific game of cricket, played in the best possible spirit.
"It was tight all day, but I thought our bowling and fielding really shone through when we needed it too," he said.
"We batted in partnerships as well, I thought it was a terrific effort all round. Tissera was great at setting the platform, they ran well between wickets. It's great to get a win."
Bond said the club was thrilled to open the season so strongly. "It's great to get one straight away, the club is wrapped," he said.
"We had a good win in the twos and threes it's massive for us.
"It's a really nice buzz, today we had a bunch of former players come out and give us great support."
WENDOUREE 9-116 (T Batters 26no, J Taylor 3-21) def BACCHUS MARSH 94 (N Stangio 24, L Argall 3-14)
Wendouree has secured a memorable start to the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI season and in doing so left newcomer Bacchus Marsh with some head-scratching to do, after a come-from-behind win on Saturday.
Batting first, the Red Caps slumped to at one stage be 8-62, but the final wicket partnership between Tom Peeters (26 not out) and Tom Godson (14 not out) rescued the ship somewhat, allowing Wendouree to scrape together 9-116 from the 50 overs.
Bacchus Marsh was all over the visitors early with skipper Tom Wardell picking up Wendouree's Cleary Medalist Cole Roscholler in the second over of the contest. Two big collapses followed with the Red Caps losing firstly 3-1 then later 4-2 as memories of last year's grand final came flooding back.
At the half-way point, the 116 never looked enough, but when both Bacchus Marsh openers fell within the first two overs to have the home side 2-1, suddenly there was belief in the Red Caps camp.
And when you give Wendouree an inch, invariably it will take a mile as the Red Caps focused on straight-line bowling to bring them back into the game.
Batters, fresh off his batting performance got among the wickets picking up two poles, but it was Lucas Argall's bowling spell where he snared the valuable wickets of James Lidgett for 18, James Dickinson and Taeje Baker, each without scoring, to leave Bacchus Marsh at 6-40.
While the tail wagged somewhat for Bacchus Marsh, from that point on, Wendouree always seem in control, eventually dismissing the hosts for 94, 22 runs adrift of the Red Caps total.
Wendouree skipper Heath Pyke said while it was one of those days with the bat, but he was thrilled with the resilience his team showed under adversity.
"As I said to the lads afterwards, there were a lot of unknowns," he said. "We didn't bat as well as we would have hoped for.
"Of course it's something we're looking at mitigating against, but the pleasing part was we were able to find a way to eek out enough runs, enough of a target to bowl at.
"You look at the margin of the game, it was our tail batting that was the difference, just like the semi-final last season.
"The most pleasing part is to be able to find a way to win a game we probably shouldn't have.
"Something we do well is recognise a key moments in the contest. We want to win them more often than not and if we do that we'll win more than we lose."
BALLARAT-REDAN 7-203 (Z Jenkins 97, J Hayes 44, G Trevenen 4-31) def MOUNT CLEAR 9-184 (Z Maple 57, T Le Lievre 41, J Smith 37, N Patrikeos 3-28, M Aikman 3-53)
Zac Jenkins has led Ballarat-Redan to a confidence boosting win over last season's semi-finalist Mount Clear.
Jenkins smashed his way to 97 as the Two Swords piled on 7-203 from their 50 overs. In response, the Mounties were well in the chase when Zack Maple (57) and Jacob Smith (37) had their team at 3-136 in the chase, but once Smith was dismissed, Ballarat-Redan was able to gain the upper hand, with the Mounties falling short at 9-184.
Two Swords playing coach Nathan Patrikeos, who led the bowling with three wickets alongside Matthew Aikman, said after a disappointing campaign last season, it was great to get the monkey off the back so early in the season.
"We've equaled our tally from last year," he said. "Zac battered super well, he's been playing overseas and he continued that form on.
"With him and Jayden (Hayes) put on 100. And with the bowling, we had the clear plans, having Chris Egan back as captain, he's so clean with his plan."
Patrikeos said the result was important confidence boost.
"It is a big thing, we've spoken about having belief in each other, it does the monkey off the back a bit," he said.
"But it also shows the boys that maybe last year was just a bit of a hiccup on our journey. We didn't have that bad 10-over period, it felt like the previous two seasons before last year."
EAST BALLARAT 8-198 (L Hodgins 65no, H Ganley 33, H Peirson 4-34) def NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL 180 (S Dissanayaka 51, N Doonan 49, H Ganley 3-10, H Walters 3-32)
East Ballarat has opened its premiership defence in strong style, holding off Napoleons-Sebastopol by 18 runs in a high-quality first round clash.
It was a strong opening for the Hawks with the top four batters all getting starts. Lewis Hodgins was the anchor of the innings, finishing unbeaten on 65 as East reached 8-198 from their 50 overs.
Naps-Sebas got off to a strong start with openers Sajith Dissanayaka making 51 and Nathan Doonan scoring 49 in an 84-run opening stand.
Once the openers were dismissed, Naps-Sebas never quite managed to hold down another partnership as wickets fell at regular intervals.
They remained well in contention throughout most of the contest, but three wickets each from Hayden Walters and Harry Ganley eventually saw Ballarat East home, Naps-Sebas dismissed for 180 in the final over.
