Don't waste your vote: one more week to get across the facts

Over the past few weeks, we've been discussing in our newsroom how we can best gauge the views of our readers on next weekend's upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
On Friday, October 6, about 10,000 Ballarat people had already made their mind up and voted early.
While that hasn't changed, what is clear is that there is absolutely a diversity of views at grassroots level in our community. I have spoken to plenty of people this week who are hard "no" voters and others who have been sitting on the fence but will likely vote "no" when it comes down to casting their vote.
As David Ellery, a former journalist at The Courier and current reporter for The Canberra Times, wrote this week about why he would be voting "yes". He wasn't doing so because he thought the government had handled the Voice with any competence.
"In 45 years as a journalist, this has been one of the biggest failures of leadership I've seen from a prime minister," he wrote.
"My friends and neighbours want to know what the Voice will look like, what it will cost, how it will work and what it will do. They regard the Prime Minister's insistence on "my way or the highway" - which destroyed any hope of bi-partisanship - and his refusal to answer these questions with a well-justified suspicion they won't like what comes next."
This week, reporter Bryan Hoadley and photographer Kate Healy spent time talking to Gunditjmara woman Nikki Foy, who lives on Wadawurrung country in Ballarat.
We wanted to understand from Nikki's perspective, why she was voting yes when others in the Indigenous community were voting no. What difference would the Voice make to her people and what will it mean if the "yes" vote isn't successful?
Nikki's view was a refreshing one. She didn't want to tell people how to vote on October 14, but to ask questions and talk to other people.
"Make that choice on polling day and say hand on heart that (you've) made the right decision," she said.
"It's in your hands."
If we wake on Sunday to a no vote, she felt that her Indigenous peoples would forge ahead, as they had always done.
"We as Aboriginal people are quite used to disappointment, but we are resilient, and we get up, we dust ourselves off and we continue on."
As our readers spend the next week doing their last-minute reading, we will be publishing some great resources to help them cut through the noise.
Our national and political teams have written some explainers that will provide the facts without the spin - from how, where and when to vote, through to fact checking some of the more colourful claims about what impact the Voice would have if made part of the constitution.
In my next letter, we will know the outcome.
What do you need to know to make an informed decision on October 14? Email me and let me know.
