In its second event for 2023, the Ivory Haus Wedding Fair was a spectacular of everything a couple might need for their big event.
Cakes, celebrants and chair hire - the fair, held at Ballarat Goods Shed, had it all.
Event manager Laura Feldman said while every stall was flat out with the near 500 visitors, celebrants never had a quiet moment.
"It's something you can't get a feel so as much online or on social media," she said.
"You actually want to come and meet people and see if they're the kind of person that has the most important role on your day.
"Every single vendor was busy, they told me they got so many bookings."
Ms Feldman said there were couples lining up at 8.30am and the popularity was down to having "the right vibe."
"We're showing there are different ways you can get married, all the different things you can have," she said.
"It's an exciting time and we're making it feel like a celebration."
Ms Feldman said people can be more "bold" with their choices.
"We're showing people they don't have to do the same thing like the way it's always been done," she said.
Another first was the appearance of drag queen Alexis Spread, who was a hit at the fair.
The fair doesn't just bring in people from across Victoria to check out Ballarat as a wedding venue, but showcases all of the Ballarat wedding vendor community.
Ms Feldman said the vendor community was a very supportive place.
"It's a wonderful community, our motto is 'collaboration over competition'," she said.
"When we collaborate, that's when we create magic."
This was also the first year the fair was held twice, once in March and again in October.
"We were asked to hold another because so many people got engaged after March or couldn't make it and plenty of businesses that couldn't come or they wanted to come again," Ms Feldman said.
"There was enough people asking for I need to give them what they want."
While not a ticketed event, donations from entry will go to Raven Collective Services, who support women suffering family violence.
