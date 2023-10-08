The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

Ivory Haus Wedding Fair has hundreds of couples check out vendors

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 8 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In its second event for 2023, the Ivory Haus Wedding Fair was a spectacular of everything a couple might need for their big event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.