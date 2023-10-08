The tenth Dean Sheep Dog Trials has left organiser Brian Maher in awe with one of the biggest crowds in the event's history.
Mr Maher said it had been a "brilliant day".
"We've had a massive day, a lot of support and a very good crowd," he said.
The Dean Dog Trials ran at the Dean Reserve on Sunday, October 8.
Mr Maher said for him, the best part of the day was the amount of people who turned up and enjoyed the whole day.
"We've had 400 to 500 people," he said.
"The most spectacular things about the whole day was so many people turned up to support today and had a great day out."
Mr Maher said it wasn't just locals but people came up from Melbourne and the regional areas.
He said people came to enjoy the "fine art" of working dog trials.
"It's the simplicity and tranquillity," Mr Maher said.
"And the hospitality we provide here."
Mr Maher prides himself on greeting all the new faces who come to the event.
He said he'll greet people and have an instructor come over and have a chat about the event and rules.
"I want to make people feel at home," Mr Maher said. "I tell them to come see me if they need anything."
Mr Maher said the instructors at the Dean event were from all over Australia, many having competed in South Australia last week.
The sheep were loaned from Ian Smith, and Mr Maher said the event was very supported by the community including the Hepburn Shire.
"The event brings farming tourism to Hepburn Shire," he said.
"It brings a whole lot of different people here to enjoy the atmosphere. It's brilliant."
The raffle at the competition was to raise money for Creswick Anglicare.
Mr Maher combines the raffle from the dog trials with the Kite Festival to donate to a different local charity every year.
