Ballarat brothers Trevor and Steve Simmons have turned a passion for coffee and the science of roasting and brewing beans into a multi-million dollar business along Australia's eastern seaboard.
The brothers have hospitality in their veins, growing up in various locations where their parents worked in hotels and cafes and now have seven cafes and roasteries of their own across three states.
Since opening their first cafe in Northcote more than 14 years ago they have become one of Australia's leading specialty coffee roasters and their Industry Beans brand is now the official coffee served at the MCG.
Industry Beans has just hit a milestone 10 years but the pair have been in hospitality and cafes almost all their life, as well as being early adopters to e-commerce and pioneering an innovative coffee machine and beans subscription service is changing the way people enjoy coffee at home.
The brothers have been at the forefront of Melbourne's coffee culture as it has evolved.
"People used to travel across Melbourne to come to our cafe, they don't as much any more because there are so many great cafes," Trevor said.
After the brothers graduated from Ballarat Grammar, Trevor always knew he would go into hospitality but Steve was the "black sheep" of the family who studied engineering but worked in hospitality during university.
"We were making coffee when people were starting to think about coffee as more than latte," Trevor said.
When Steve was 23 and Trevor 21, they decided to open a cafe together.
"Steve was picking up bits and pieces and making coffee at home and really getting into the engineering side of it, the mechanics of the machine ... and I was working for a hotel and said to Steve I don't want to work for anyone any more, let's open a restaurant," Trevor said.
"Then we thought 'what about coffee?' ... all these cafes are starting to pop up."
With help from a Ballarat builder friend who had worked on their parents' business they renovated a Northcote building to open Penny Farthing Espresso.
"That got us into coffee, got us open, and we got a name caring about what we served - great coffee to people in Northcote," he said.
The brothers also developed an interest in roasting their own coffee beans and three hours a week would use borrowed equipment to roast their own beans to use in the cafe.
That led to a love of roasting and their dream of opening a roastery and cafe.
Their dream was realised in 2013 when Industry Beans opened its first roastery cafe in Fitzroy where visitors could see and smell the coffee roasting process while enjoying a cup and having something to eat.
"We took inspiration from the brewing model where people could visit breweries like Little Creatures ... and we did that with coffee while bringing the food element into it, good service and good coffee and people walk away with a bag of beans."
The brothers now consider Fitzroy the spiritual home of Industry Beans as the business has expanded.
"We opened with an absolute bang. We couldn't keep up ... but we got there I think after a couple of years and really found our groove about 2015."
Early on they also moved into wholesale and e-commerce which now account for about a third each of the business alongside the seven cafes.
Every week in their big white factory in Brunswick, Industry Beans roasts around 10 tonnes of coffee beans which are used in their cafes, wholesale business and their innovative subscription service.
"We had people asking which machine to get at home and realised there was a marked there. We've not got an amazing partnership with DeLonghi with a subscription service - you get a coffee machine and coffee for $29 a week a like a mobile phone or Netflix you can switch it off.
"We give you the machine, videos of how to work it and off you go."
There are about 5000 subscribers in their Espresso Club and after 12 months subscribers own their coffee machine.
They were working on the subscription service but had not yet launched it when the COVID pandemic descended on Australia, which pushed back their plans though it was finally launched in the latter stages of the pandemic.
When they finally got the subscription service to market they were stunned with its success.
"Once COVID finished it kept growing at an even faster rate - the momentum had started," Trevor said.
"I think people people at home find it quite cathartic in a way - you can control it and, like when you learn to cook, coffee tastes better when you make it yourself."
Because the company was not reliant on its hospitality side during COVID, lockdowns did not impact Industry Beans as severely as they could have.
"Luckily we never wanted to be a straight hospitality business - we wanted the wholesale side too. Having grown up in hospitality we knew how hard it was ... and were really conscious from day dot to become a business of thirds.
"We were okay through COVID. We kept our staff members on and came out of COVID with more staff because we opened a couple of venues, including interstate, so we went into COVID with 130 staff and came out with 210."
That included a 100-seat cafe and roastery at Chadstone Shopping Centre in its new luxury wing.
"Somehow we've gone from the back streets of Fitzroy to the designer end of Chadstone," Trevor laughed.
He said Australia's taste in coffee had changed over the years.
"When we first saw people getting interested in coffee, they didn't really care where it came from but over the years as the market has become more mature that has changed and it keeps fuelling us to do different things," he said.
There's no plans to open an Industry Beans in Ballarat, and they regularly receive inquiries from cafes in Ballarat wanting to use their beans, but the brothers are fiercely loyal to Websters Cafe owners Jane and Felipe Meneses Lopez who have brewed and served their coffee for many years.
The brother's goals for the next 10 years involve more venues, their own coffee machines and for Trevor, a cook book.
"I've committed to doing a cook book, which is on me, but I really want to do a coffee and brunch book."
