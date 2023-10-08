MINERS Rest trainer Henry Dwyer is likely to resist the temptation of sending his sprint queen Asfoora to Sydney for The Everest, despite the knowledge she wouldn't run into champion Kiwi Imperatriz.
Despite placing in two Group 1 races, including the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley on September 29, it is likely the five-year-old will stay a grade below for the spring.
"We haven't got a lot of options left for her in the Group 1 sphere for the spring, so we will nip around the edges I'd say," Dwyer told racing.com.
"I am not going to run in Group 1's for the sake of it. I don't think we need to go to the Manikato and run into Imperatriz again at 1200 metres.
"There was an option to go to Sydney for The Everest or Everest consolation, but once again 1200m. There are some lovely races for her over the spring if you just come back a notch from that top level."
She is likely to run in weight-for-age Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) this weekend, rather than the handicapped Caulfield Sprint (1000m) that she won last year. A Group 3 run on Derby Day could end her spring campaign.
"In the autumn you've got the Oakleigh Plate and the Galaxy and the Lightning, two of which are within seven days and you are very rarely going to run in the Lightning and the Oakleigh Plate as well, so you've got two options," Dwyer said.
Dwyer might have another future star under his care after Electric Impulse came from last to record a stirring win in the opening race of Turnbull Stakes day at Flemington, giving apprentice jockey Madison Lloyd one of her biggest thrills in racing to date.
Lloyd rode Electric Impulse to her maiden win last year and was thrilled to be back on board for the horse
"She's improved a heap, her maturity levels have gone through the roof," Lloyd said after the race.
"She used to be a very hot little thing and she's grown and I thought her ability will push her over the line."
