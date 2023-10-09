A BFNL premiership player, who was selected by St Kilda in the 2014 Rookie Draft, will coach reigning premiers Gordon in 2024.
Melton premiership player Brenton Payne will coach reigning Central Highlands Football League premiers Gordon in 2024.
He takes over from two-time premiership playing coach Adam Toohey, who announced he was stepping down from the role at the end of the season.
Payne, who was drafted by St Kilda in the 2014 Rookie Draft, spent time as an assistant coach at Port Melbourne in 2023 while lining up for the Bloods in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Outgoing coach Toohey said the players are "super excited" by the announcement and "cannot wait" to return to action.
"The people at Gordon who interviewed Brenton knew immediately he was the man for the job," Toohey said.
"They were very impressed with how he spoke and his professionalism.
"He was a coach at Port Melbourne so he brings a wealth of experience at a higher level."
Payne will lead the Eagles as a non-playing coach as Gordon looks to make it three-consecutive senior premierships in 2024.
"He has seen how hard it is to be a playing coach and wants to do it as a non-playing coach," Toohey said.
Payne played seven games at Melton in 2023 averaging 2.5 goals per game.
