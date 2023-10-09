City of Ballarat's latest annual financial report shows funds remain in a surplus, though a smaller one than the 2022 financial year.
The report, which will be officially approved by councillors at their special meeting on Wednesday, detailed the 2023 surplus as $63.9 million, down from $74.2 million in 2022 - a $10.3 million difference.
Revenue was up from 2022, $289.2 million in 2023 up from $273.3 in 2022.
Cash flow was down though - which includes rates, fines, fees, grants, costs, services and more.
Operating actives cash flow were down $15 million.
Council finances go beyond rates, roads and rubbish but the report shows how much those things really cost.
Out of council's $289,221,000 financial year income for 2023, $143 million million of that is made up from rates and charges.
The remainder comes from grants and other contributions including just under $8 million in statutory fees and fines.
Rate income increased from the previous year by $7.7 million - which was $135.4 million.
When broken down, out of $143 million in rates and charges, $117.5 came from general rates and $25.2 came from the waste management charge, the remainder from other charges like special rates and interest.
Out of fees and fines, infringements garnered council almost $3 million in 2023, up from $2.2 million in 2022.
Town planning fees were $1.3 million, subdivision fees were $1.3 million.
Cat and dog registrations and fees were $904,000, on par with the previous year.
The 2023 financial report also included the cost for the Economy, Experience and Commonwealth Games program, which cost council $16.7 million in 2023 and $14.1 million in 2022.
The report did note, the directorate would be named Economy and Experience and have a continued focus on the state government-funded Games legacy projects to be delivered in Ballarat.
Other user fees for council included parking, which was an increase on 2022.
Parking fees had a revenue of $2.2 million in 2023, up from $1.6 million in 2022.
Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre also had an increase, bringing in $4.9 million, up from $3.3 million.
There was a decrease in landfill operation services of around $1 million. In 2022, the total user fee was $7.8 million but it dropped to $6.8 this recent financial year.
Council's total expenses for the year were $225,304,00.
Most expenses went to materials and services, $84.3 million, employee costs, $75.2 million and depreciation, $43.1 million.
Capital works expenditure increased overall in 2023 from 2022, but infrastructure works almost doubled from $36.5 million in 2022 to $60 million in 2023.
When it comes to the traditional roads and rubbish, council spent $17 million on roads and $6.2 million on footpaths and cycleways in 2023, a jump from $2.9 million in the previous year.
On waste management works, council spent $6.3 million, up from $1.4 million in 2022.
Recreational facilities in Ballarat capital works costs doubled from $9.4 million in 2022, to council putting up $18.8 million towards community recreational facilities in 2023.
Overall, capital expenditure works totalled $77,373,000 in 2023.
The annual financial report for the year ending June 30, 2023, once approved by council, will be signed off by mayor Des Hudson and deputy mayor Amy Johnson and sent to the Victorian Auditor General.
