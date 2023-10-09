A network of multicultural community leaders and emergency service providers are working together to ensure vital safety messages are accessible to all Ballarat residents in times of emergency.
With a potentially dangerous summer looming, the current focus is on bushfires and grassfires but the Multicultural Regional Emergency Management Preparedness and Response Program will serve the community through all emergencies.
Leaders from 15 multicultural community groups and representatives from Country Fire Authority, Fire Rescue Victoria, State Emergency Service, WRISC, Red Cross, Victoria Police, City of Ballarat, Ambulance Victoria and the Health Department were among 60 people who met at Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council on Saturday to talk through emergency preparedness and response.
"We know the best way to communicate to multicultural communities is via community leaders and via the community themselves. They are not reading papers, watching television or listening to radio they are very dependent on what goes around the community and from the leaders," said BRMC acting chief executive Suzanne Ryan-Evers.
"Fifteen leaders from around the community are taking up that role of helping us get important messaging out to their communities."
According to the 2021 census, about seven per cent of Ballarat residents speak a language other than English at home - a 32 per cent increase over the previous five years.
To help get important messages, including information about preparing properties for summer, fire risk, heat stress and more, to multicultural communities across Ballarat the BRMC will look to record information in various languages that can be easily shared.
"We've got 28+ multicultural community groups here in Ballarat. Some of them get their messaging easily via in-language translated print materials, but some new and emerging communities ... are better with audio,
"At BRMC we have a new studio and one of the things we are thinking is to take advantage of our youth who are bilingual and get them in to audio-produce some emergency messaging in-language that can be sent through What's App groups to the community ... messages around emergency preparedness, cleaning up around homes for summer, heat stress."
They will also introduce additional workshops and information sessions for communities around emergency preparation and response.
The forum also discussed what multicultural groups need from emergency services in various situations they might face, including cultural sensitivities needed in emergency evacuation centres.
Participants worked through what would happen in a catastrophic bushfire scenario, the roles of various agencies, communities and need.
"It was a great success because it really was the start of a conversation between emergency service providers and the multicultural community and there's this real eagerness to keep this going not just for the upcoming fire season but floods and other scenarios," she said.
