Tuesday pennant: Learmonth arrive with shock win | Div 1-5 scores

By The Courier
October 10 2023 - 5:18pm
Eric Kosloff enjoyed a four-point win in the second rink for Midlands. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Learmonth wasted no time in asserting themselves to their division one rivals with a statement-making win against BMS in round two of the Tuesday pennant.

