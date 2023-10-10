Tuesday pennant: Learmonth arrive with shock win | Div 1-5 scores

Learmonth wasted no time in asserting themselves to their division one rivals with a statement-making win against BMS in round two of the Tuesday pennant.
It was the first time all teams saw playing time this season with round one of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region competition washed out.
Learmonth took down last season's finallists BMS in remarkable fashion with lopsided results in all three rinks.
BMS walked away with a 43-9 result in the first rink - led by Kevin McLean - but scorelines of 38-10 and 21-8 in the second and third rinks saw Learmonth record a famous victory.
Learmonth kicked off their season with a 68 (14) to 52 (2) triumph and now find themselves in the top four.
REIGNING premiers Midlands claimed top spot with a two-rink win against last season's minor premiers Victoria.
David Speechley's side enjoyed a 60 (15) to 49 (1) victory at Midlands with the third rink level at 20 shots each.
Victoria was the only side not to win a rink on Tuesday.
CRESWICK, which one just five matches last season but finished strong, began season 2023-24 in style with a 22-shot win against Webbcona.
Creswick went into the round two match-up as the underdogs but walked away with the second-biggest win for the round and now sit in second place.
BUNINYONG also recorded a surprise result with a narrow 60 (14) to 54 (2) win against City Oval.
The difference was in the first rink - led by Wayne Morgan - as Buninyong finished with an eight-shot advantage.
City Oval tasted success in the third rink as Ian Robinson's crew finished six shots up.
SEBASTOPOL soared straight into the top four with a hard-fought win against Central Wendouree.
The first rink went down to the wire but it was John Hofstra who finished two shots clear of Tony Gutteridge in a thrilling match-up.
The second and third rinks were both one-sided as Central Wendouree won one rink in the 62 (14) to 54 (2) defeat.
Interestingly, all home teams in round two enjoyed wins on Tuesday.
