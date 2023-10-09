THERE was a moment when Ken Shelton realised if no-one spoke up, the person leading the Healthy Minds group would have put in a lot of work for no response.
Each week Ken would offer a couple of anecdotes or examples, then gradually not say much as others started to open up. He said there was nothing to be ashamed about - people in his group were all nodding - when he started to relay his mental health struggles.
For about half a century, Ken had tried to cover his anxiety and depression. His father had made clear he did not want the stigma of a son with mental health troubles.
This World Mental Health Day, on October 10, Ken encourages anyone who is struggling to honestly speak up and seek support.
The 65-year-old said honestly speaking up had completely changed his life - physically and mentally.
Ken was diagnosed with depression in 2009 but it was not until after he moved from Melbourne to Beaufort that he began to realise the extent of his mental ill-health stemmed back to childhood.
He had troubles at school without supports, his parents split and he went to live with his dad, in the 1980s Ken left his job burnt out "really over nothing" because he did not have skills or support to cope. Ken missed out on job opportunities and never got married because he never felt worthy.
A police officer friend referred Ken to a Uniting Ballarat mental health program and from there he was referred to Ballarat Community Health counsellor Gerald Mutubuki.
In working with Mutubuki he formed a mutual agreement to try small changes, such as going for a short walk or ways to socialise more.
Ken has fast become the epitome of a BCH client on a path to recovery in the past 15 months.
What started with counselling, shifted to speaking up in group sessions to peer support in getting on a suitable disability pension - despite initial knockbacks - and taking up new programs to get fitter and healthier. This has included tackling his type two diabetes with a dietitian and weekly visits travelling into the Lucas-based BCH gym from Beaufort.
Ken said a big factor had been people believing in him - but he recognised the bulk of the effort had to come from his personal motivation to feel better, and knowing this was not easy.
"I have found an organisation where the respect you get is everywhere," Ken said. "The receptionists and even the girls serving you coffee are all on the same level and make you feel at home; they know how hard it is for people to walk through the doorways and make the first step.
"In a way, this feels like a second home. I know I'm a client, but I feel like a friend."
Ken said holistic care and support was important in tackling mental health concerns, which were often complex issues.
For Ken, this started with his friend, then with his counsellor to help him feel comfortable and not afraid to seek help.
"You don't like to be bringing up bad things about the past but sometimes you need to deal with it," Ken said. "...Overall, I think people have got to get out there and don't be ashamed.
"If you start thinking you won't do that because you don't fit criteria, you might never start. It's just having people who are knowing and understanding of what you might be going through.
Ken has since also been diagnosed with chronic fatigue but said, while it was less common among men, he felt he was in the right place to best manage his condition mentally and physically.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Holistic health support services are available via Ballarat Community Health: 5338 4500.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health is also a holistic service that walks with men in navigating the right mental health systems for men in the community: 4313 4334.
