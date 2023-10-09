UPDATE 2pm:
Paramedics have taken a person to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) after a collision at the corner of Yarrowee and Bala streets in Sebastopol.
Emergency services were alerted at 12.23pm Monday, when a red Ford Escape SUV collided with a red hatchback - which in turn narrowly missed a large fence.
It is understood the patient is the female driver.
EARLIER:
A driver is being treated for suspected upper body injuries, after her hatchback collided with an SUV at the corner of Yarrowee and Bala streets in Sebastopol.
The crash was first reported at 12.23pm Monday.
Witnesses said the red hatch narrowly avoided hitting a fence - while the other vehicle, a red Ford Escape, came to rest in the middle of Yarrowee Street.
CFA volunteers from Sebastopol have turned up, as well firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and Ballarat police.
They said the road was partly blocked.
Witnesses said the female driver of the hatch remained in the car for some time.
They said paramedics arrived more than half an hour after the accident was first reported.
MORE TO COME
