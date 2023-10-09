The Courier
Brown Hill residential property sells for $1.55 million

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 3:14pm
A modern custom built house has broken the suburb record in Brown Hill, selling for $50,000 more than the previous record set in 2022.

