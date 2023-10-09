A modern custom built house has broken the suburb record in Brown Hill, selling for $50,000 more than the previous record set in 2022.
The property at 19 Gala Close sold for $1.55 million to a buyer relocating to Ballarat and broke the record for neighbourhood residential zoned properties in Brown Hill, according to CoreLogic.
Hudson Ridge Builders custom built the five-bedroom, two-bathroom house which sits on about 1175 square metres of land in Ballarat's booming outer eastern suburb.
According to CoreLogic, 27 Gala Close - a two-storey house with a swimming pool and basketball court on 2297 square metres - held the previous record, selling for $1.5 million in July 2022.
Jellis Craig director Matt Wiltshire said 19 Gala Close was a stunning house with a rural feel.
"It was custom built so it was very much planned. The build was designed to really capture as much light as possible but also make use of the beautiful surrounds with the bushland feel out the back. They really utilised their views from the main living area," Mr Wiltshire said.
"The house itself was absolutely stunning. The main living area was separated from the house by a glass walkway which was a beautiful feature. It was one that I think was designed with no budget in mind and you could tell by walking through it. Every single detail was as good quality as you could get."
Mr Wiltshire said the property received a lot of interest from buyers outside Ballarat and it sold well below the Brown Hill average of 42 days on market with the first offer coming in by the 10th day on the market.
He said the million dollar sale would help set a precedent for nearby properties.
The median price for Brown Hill houses is $694,000.
"There's now been two sales north of $1.5 million in the street shows that they are one of the premium Brown Hill locations," Mr Wiltshire said.
"There are a lot of quality homes out there. I think because as the name Brown Hill suggests they are not flat blocks. You have to be quite architectural with your design which I think has helped the area in that you don't get your stock standard builds. They're all unique in their own ways so you never see the same house twice."
Other million dollar properties to sell in Brown Hill sit on more than one hectare and are zoned general residential or farming.
They include 14 Jones Street, which sold for $2.2 million in December 2021 and 23 Boundary Road, selling for $2 million in May 2022.
IN THE NEWS:
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:
ALFREDTON: PS Cuzens Rd 897sqm $915,000 Ray White Ballarat; PS Longley St 560sqm $405,000 Harcourts Ballarat.
BALLARAT EAST: PS Kenny St 419sqm $530,000 Ray White Ballarat.
BALLARAT NORTH: PS Armstrong St North $535,000 Jellis Craig; PS Teal Av 774sqm $710,000 Doepel Lilley & Taylor Ballarat.
BLACK HILL: PS Chisholm St 1010sqm $320,000 Bartrop RE; PS Sim St $465,000 Harcourts Ballarat.
BROWN HILL: PS Gala Close 1175sqm $1,550,000 Jellis Craig.
CLUNES: PS Suburban St $470,000 PRD Nationwide.
DELACOMBE: PS Chifley Dr BV 6rm $485,000 Fletchers.
GOLDEN POINT: PS Haymes Cr $450,000 PRD Nationwide; PS Little Dodds St 411sqm $417,000 Ray White Ballarat.
LAKE GARDENS: PS St Helens Av BV 7rm $820,000 Fletchers.
LUCAS: PS Bastow La $460,000 PRD Nationwide.
MOUNT CLEAR: PS Mansfield Av 842sqm $602,000 Trevor Petrie RE; PS Maurie Paull Ct 603sqm $540,000 Harcourts Ballarat.
MOUNT EGERTON: SB 27 Blackhorse La 1sqm $825,000 First National Rayner.
MOUNT HELEN: PS Yarana Dr 900sqm $574,500 Jellis Craig.
NEWTOWN: PI 14 Vista Rd undisc VB Buxton.
SCARSDALE: PS Richards Ct 8093sqm $550,000 Harcourts Ballarat.
SMYTHES CREEK: PS Daimler Dr BV 7rm 656sqm $550,000 Fletchers.
TYLDEN: PI 125 Cemetery Rd BV 473482sqm $3,250,000 VB res $3,500,000 Keatings Woodend.
WATERLOO: PS Chute-Waterloo Rd 505900sqm $890,000 Harcourts Ballarat.
WINTER VALLEY: PS Nozawa St BV 6rm 512sqm $530,000 Fletchers
