UPDATE 3pm:
A woman was left shaken and distressed, but did not require medical treatment, after her car smashed into a parked sedan in Newington.
Both cars were Mitsubishi Lancers.
The Pleasant Street South accident was first reported at 1.05pm Monday - with the block between Dana and Eyre streets fully closed to traffic for at least 45 minutes.
The road has since reopened.
The elderly woman's light-blue/grey sedan came to rest in the middle of the road, causing a large amount of liquid to spill from the crushed engine bay and bonnet area.
At least one air-bag was activated.
The other Lancer was a dark blue, older-model, and was parked at a 90-degree angle under a street tree. The rear was badly crushed and the bonnet was also damaged.
It was unclear if the car had airbags, but none appeared to have been triggered in the smash.
Police and tow truck operators were still waiting for the parked-car owner to arrive more than 45 minutes after the crash.
Paramedics assessed the elderly female driver of the light blue Lancer but Ambulance Victoria said she did not need to be taken to hospital.
The visibly shaken driver was comforted by a younger woman before they spoke to paramedics and left the scene together.
Firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) attended, as well as police in marked and unmarked cars.
EARLIER:
Two cars have collided in a lunch-time smash in Pleasant Street, Ballarat.
The crash occurred shortly before 1pm, involving a dark blue Mitsubishi sedan and light blue sedan.
Police have blocked traffic in both directions of Pleasant Street, between Dana and Eyre streets.
Ambulance and Ballarat City FRV also attended the scene.
Both cars had extensive damage to their front ends, with the darker blue Mitsubishi also with rear damage.
More to come.
