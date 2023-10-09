The Courier
Tuesday pennant: Learmonth returns to spotlight | Rd 2 preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:42pm
Learmonth players celebrate their division two grand final triumph in the 2022-23 Tuesday pennant. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Learmonth kickstarts its return to division one of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant with a match-up against rivals BMS at home.

