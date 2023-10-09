Tuesday pennant: Learmonth returns to spotlight | Rd 2 preview

Learmonth kickstarts its return to division one of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant with a match-up against rivals BMS at home.
The division two premiers were promoted into division one and originally meant to open their campaign at Webbcona before round one was ultimately washed out.
Learmonth Bowling Club President Craig Findlay said there was plenty of excitement around the club's highly-anticipated return to division one bowls on Tuesday.
"We're very excited to have a team in both Saturday and Tuesday division one action as a country club," Findlay said.
"Tuesday presents a big opportunity for us. There's plenty of anticipation for Tuesday and it looks like the weather is going to be okay so I'm sure we'll get some interest there."
Findlay said it was special to play long-time rivals BMS on Tuesday and Saturday.
He said it will create a terrific standard of bowling on Tuesday as last season's division two premiers prepare to show division one what they are capable of.
"The players who got the job done last year will be back again this season," he said.
"We picked up a few players across the board, not just in division one, which is really great for a country club like ourselves.
"To be net positive with new and experienced players gives us a bit more depth particularly through our mid sections."
The picturesque Learmonth Bowling Club is all set to host its season-opening division one clash against BMS on Tuesday.
"We're pretty proud of what we've been working on over the last couple of years at Learmonth," Findlay said.
"Everything is looking fantastic once again this year and we get a lot of comments from people when they come out about how inviting the club looks."
Around the grounds, Midlands' match-up against Victoria looms as a blockbuster with the two sides going head-to-head in last season's preliminary final.
Victoria bounced out of finals in straight sets after securing the minor premiership, while Midlands won all three finals en route to a remarkable premiership triumph.
Sebastopol and Central Wendouree do battle at Sebastopol with both sides eager to show their improvement as early as possible.
The two teams were separated by just one win last year with Sebastopol hoping to sneak into the top four this season.
Creswick hosts Webbcona while City Oval will look to start their season with a win at Buninyong.
All division one matches begin at 10am on Tuesday.
