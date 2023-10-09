The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Foto Biennale 2023: AI in spotlight as visitor numbers soar

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 10 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale is on track to welcome more than 30,000 visitors as the two-month festival of photography enters its final weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.