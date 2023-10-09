Ballarat's newest distillery and food offering is finally open after three years of work, marking an important milestone for the greater train station precinct.
Itinerant Spirits has opened at the Good Shed and co-founders Brad Wilson and Craig Ryan said the first week of operations have been going well.
Mr Ryan said they were looking forward to being a part of our "spectacular" hospitality scene.
"We are coming in to be part of what I think is a growing food and beverage scene," he said.
"We want to be partnering with every venue across Ballarat and greater Western Victoria to really lift the profile, as well as work with Tourism Midwest Victoria ... to really grow Ballarat as this amazing destination."
The Goods Shed will have four food and drink venues and Itinerant Spirits is the first to open.
Dumpling restaurant Boom Time and all-day-dining Nolan's are the other two venues which have been locked in.
The Atlantic Group, the company who oversee the precinct, are on the lookout for a microbrewery to become the fourth tenant.
Itinerant will be open for seven days a week, Monday to Wednesday from 4pm until late and Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to late.
Mr Ryan said this will work well with the other venues and the Quest's guests.
He said Monday through Friday were some of the Quest's busier days and they wanted to be there as an option for those midweek business visitors.
The venue has the capacity to produce 1.2 million bottles of gin, vodka and whiskey a year.
They use an Alfredton warehouse to house their products.
Mr Ryan said they hope this is the beginning of their journey to make their mark on the international spirit scene.
The distillery builds on the shoulders of Kilderkin who opened in 2016, the first distillery in Ballarat since the 1930s.
Ballarat has a rich distilling history stretching back to the 1860s when the first legal distillery in Victoria was built in our city.
Today Itinerant Spirits joins a number of state government funded beverage hot spots, including Grainery Lane which opened in August.
The state government says distilling places like these are a key driver of tourism.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said the new venue was a perfect use of the space.
"I don't think the people who built this building in 1863 ... could have ever imagined this," she said.
The whole precinct, which includes the Quest, conference centre, additional multi-storey car park and public plaza, has been in the works for the past seven years.
Ms Addison remarked there had been some nay-sayers when it came to deciding what to do with the railway precinct.
But looking at the work in Itinerant Spirits, she was "happy to say we've proved them wrong".
"This bar could be any city in the world."
Both Ms Addison and City of Ballarat major Des Hudson said they were excited to see people make use of the cheaper train fares and spend some time in the precinct.
"I take my hat off to the transformation," Cr Hudson said.
"There is a real economy for people, to take a short trip [from Melbourne], to be able to come in and really enjoy and celebrate Ballarat."
