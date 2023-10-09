The Courier
Blaze engulfs magnificent Soldiers Hill home

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 9 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:48pm
The rear rooms of an historic Soldiers Hill home have been gutted in a dramatic blaze that took 16 firefighters several minutes to bring under control.

