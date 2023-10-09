The rear rooms of an historic Soldiers Hill home have been gutted in a dramatic blaze that took 16 firefighters several minutes to bring under control.
The fire was first reported at 2.11pm Monday in a timber home on the corner of Macarthur Street and Armstrong Street North.
The blaze quickly took hold, sending flames into the air, well above the roof line.
Firefighters in three vehicles from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) attended - as well as a fourth from Lucas (station 68).
It also burnt through a large wooden fence.
Police blocked the road between Macarthur and Brougham streets for more than an hour.
Firefighters were still on scene at 3.40pm - and the mop-up took place as parents picked up children from Macarthur Street Primary, diagonally opposite.
A window of the house was smashed and weatherboards were dislodged during the drama.
