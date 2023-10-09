A Ballarat tradie has stolen vehicles, damaged property and attempted to loot stores during a crime spree intended to fuel his drug habit.
Bradley Keirl, age 27, who appeared from a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre via video link, pleaded guilty to numerous charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to a spate of thefts and burglaries that occurred in December 2022.
Keirl drove a white dual cab utility vehicle into the glass shopfront of General Plastics Ballarat in Delacombe on December 2, 2022. After smashing his way into the premises, he stole two chess timers from the shop's office.
After leaving the store, Keirl then drove to Damascus College in Mount Clear, where about 12:45am on December 3, he smashed a window then "rummaged" through the school before leaving.
The same night about 1:50am, Keirl tried to burgle Great Grab Warehouse in Warrenheip by again ramming the front of the premises with his vehicle, but after triggering the shop's alarm system, Keirl fled the area with a scarf covering the lower part of his face.
According to the police summary read in court, the 27-year-old also stole a white Mitsubishi - valued at $10,000 - from a property in Clunes on December 3, 2022.
He then broke into a Clunes service station, where he stole a cash register containing $600.
Later on December 3, Keirl stole a Mitsubishi Trident - valued at $10,000 - from Church Parade in Kingston.
Keirl also pleaded guilty to stealing cars from Ballarat East on December 5, 2022 and Sebastopol on December 6, 2022, as well as charges relating to petrol theft and the handling of stolen goods.
When he was eventually arrested by police on December 15, Keirl said he did not recall attending the service station, but made full admissions to stopping drug rehabilitation.
Defence counsel for Keirl said their client had taken "every opportunity" to better himself while living in a rehabilitation facility.
They said Keirl had been battling addiction since the age of 15, and he had committed the crimes during a period of substance use.
Keirl's drug use was triggered by his ADHD, which his lawyer said he used to self medicate as it made him "feel normal".
They said the former wall and floor apprentice would look for employment in his trade upon leaving rehabilitation, and was motivated to stay clean for his three-year-old son.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Keirl's crimes had the potential to cause significant damage to his victims, and was aggravated by the fact it occurred just weeks after he was released from custody.
But, she said Keirl had shown "significant" changes in his attitude towards drug use after spending four months in rehabilitation.
"The best interests of the community is to keep you on that rehab pathway, to put you back in custody now would just send you backwards," she said.
Keirl was sentenced to a 12 month Community Corrections Order where he must complete 150 hours of community work.
If Keirl hadn't pleaded guilty or completed drug and alcohol rehabilitation, Magistrate Myktowycz said he would have been sentenced to eight months in prison.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.