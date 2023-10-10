Ballarat's chief officer's annual wage sits on par for Victorian local government chief executive officers as revealed in the 2022-23 financial report.
All employee costs for City of Ballarat for the financial year ending June 30, 2023 were $75,203,000.
City of Ballarat employs more than 1000 people, ranging from casual to full-time staff.
Wages and salaries totalled $62.1 million, up from $55 million the previous financial year.
Pay for casual staff cost council $4.6 million, also increased from 2022 from $3.3 million.
The overall costs for employee wages in the 2021-22 financial year was $65.7 million, $10 million less than 2023.
The 15 key management personnel, which includes chief executive officer Evan King, have a total wage cost for City of Ballarat of $1.8 million.
While in the 2021-22 financial year, chief executive officer Evan King was paid between $380,000 to $389,999, in the 2022-23 finance report the top paid staff were paid between $370,000 to $379,999 however, the change in brackets was due to annual leave provisions.
For the Greater City of Bendigo in 2021-22, the chief executive officer was paid between $370,000 to $379,999.
Reporting found City of Greater Geelong's chief officer earns a higher yearly wage between $430,000 to $439,999.
Three key management staff, most likely directors, earn between $250,000 to $259,999 annually.
There are six personnel who earn between $30,000 to $39,999.
Key personnel costs are slightly increased from the previous financial year with a $55,000 difference from 2022.
At Ballarat council, 25 other senior staff earn between $160,000 to $229,999 a year.
Their employment costs a total of $4.3 million a year.
This is on par with the costs in 2022, however there is a difference of $224,000.
Most of the senior staff earn between $180,000 to $189,999 and five earn under $160,000.
Only one senior staff member earns between $220,000 to $229,999.
Wages for senior and key council staff cost $6.1 million.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 2021 census found the average weekly wage for a median Ballarat household was $1429, which is an annual income of $74,308.
The council came under budget for employee costs in 2022-23. They had $78.2 million set aside in the budget but the actual amount spent was $75.2 million - $2.9 million less.
The report found this was due to ongoing challenges with recruiting qualified and experienced staff to full position capacity and also council's WorkCover premium was $793,000 less than budget.
The 2023-24 budget had allocated $85.2 million for employee costs, another multi-million increase.
